EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble, ringgit, lira and shekel keep FX rout rumbling

* Ringgit, baht, Asian stocks rattled * Rouble at 6-month low as oil slides * Shekel drops after weak data * Russia, South Africa, other emerging CDS keep rising By Marc Jones LONDON, Aug 17 An emerging market rout kept Russia's rouble, Malaysia's ringgit, Turkey's lira and Israel's shekel under fire on Monday, as another 1 percent drop for EM stocks left them at an almost four-year low. The shockwaves from last week's devaluation of China's yuan were starting to fade but there was plenty to worry investors elsewhere. A surge in fighting between Ankara and Kurdish militants, fears of snap elections and a central bank meeting on Tuesday helped send Turkey's lira to a record low. Russia's rouble also touched a six-month low as another drop in oil prices - crude is Russia's' biggest export - and an upsurge in fighting in east Ukraine hit sentiment there. The pressure in Asia overnight had remained intense. Fears of possible 1997/98-style capital controls sent Malaysia's ringgit and stocks to new multi-year lows and Thailand's baht to a six-year low. "This is a proper emerging market FX trade-weighted sell off," said Manik Narain, a emerging market economist at UBS in London. He added that with many investors also having hedged their EM local currency bond positions with now loss-making bets on euro falls, there was a growing threat that those bonds would soon have to be sold to minimise losses. In a sign of the deteriorating sentiment, the cost of insuring Turkish, South African and Russian government bonds against default using CDS hit their highest in almost 17-, 8- and 6-months respectively. Spreads on JP EMBIG index, which reflect the premium investors demand to hold EM bonds rather than ultra-safe U.S. government bonds, were also their widest in almost 17 months for Turkey, and at almost two year highs for South Africa. The flare up in fighting in Ukraine and uncertainty about its debt-restructuring talks pushed Kiev's dollar-denominated debt lower. The rest of central and eastern Europe was relatively sheltered, with currencies, bonds and stocks in Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic barely budging. Those markets have very little exposure to China. But Israel's shekel fell 0.63 percent against the dollar , after weak GDP data at the weekend fuelled expectations of more easing from its central bank. [ID: nL5N10R094] "It might create some discussions around how the Bank might go about this weakness in export activity ahead of their meeting on Monday next week." said Roxana Hulea, emerging markets strategist at Societe Generale. Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg on year Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 854.92 -8.91 -1.03 -10.60 Czech Rep 1028.12 +2.95 +0.29 +8.60 Poland 2194.22 -4.00 -0.18 -5.26 Hungary 22279.82 -21.11 -0.09 +33.94 Romania 7483.14 -12.45 -0.17 +5.65 Greece 678.30 +4.37 +0.65 -17.90 Russia 821.03 -14.14 -1.69 +3.83 South Africa 45590.94 +249.75 +0.55 +3.69 Turkey 76879.28 -429.67 -0.56 -10.31 China 3994.37 +29.04 +0.73 +23.49 India 27845.86 -221.45 -0.79 +1.26 Currencies Latest Prev Local Local close currency currency % change % change in 2015 Czech Rep 27.00 27.02 +0.04 +2.40 Poland 4.18 4.18 +0.10 +2.62 Hungary 310.11 310.55 +0.14 +2.05 Romania 4.42 4.42 +0.01 +1.30 Serbia 119.90 119.90 +0.00 +1.21 Russia 65.69 64.86 -1.27 -11.63 Kazakhstan 188.20 188.16 -0.02 -2.90 Ukraine 21.70 21.90 +0.90 -27.33 South Africa 12.86 12.82 -0.33 -10.09 Kenya 102.30 102.10 -0.20 -11.68 Israel 3.79 3.77 -0.57 +2.54 Turkey 2.84 2.83 -0.42 -17.95 China 6.39 6.39 -0.05 -2.96 India 65.27 65.12 -0.23 -3.43 Brazil 3.49 3.48 -0.07 -23.77 Mexico 16.44 16.37 -0.43 -10.31 Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 425 2 .01 6 71.53 1 All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be found GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Additition reporting by Claire Milhench and Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)