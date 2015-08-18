EMERGING MARKETS-Thai blast adds to Asia woes, Turkey c.bank move awaited

* Baht, Thai stocks slump after blast
* China shares plunge 6 pct, yuan jitters rumble
* Turkish lira at record low ahead of c.bank meeting
* Indonesia rupiah hits 7-year low on poor exports
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Aug 18 Emerging markets remained under
intense pressure on Tuesday as a bomb blast in Thailand and
fresh slump in Chinese stocks added to Asia's woes, while
turmoil in Turkey left the lira at a record low ahead of a
meeting of its central bank.
Virtually all emerging market currencies were being squeezed
and MSCI's main EM stocks index was at a four year
low, as the wave of global risk aversion sparked by China's
troubles, a slump in commodities and prospects of higher U.S.
interest rates refused to relent.
Asia remained at the heart of the rout again. Monday's bomb
blast in Bangkok that killed 22 people pushed
the Thai baht to its weakest level in more than six
years and its stock market down 2.5 percent
A three-day run of rises for benchmark Chinese equities also
came to a shuddering halt, as a dip in the yuan fed fears of
another official devaluation sending the Shanghai Composite
Index down 6.1 percent in its biggest drop in weeks.
Disappointing export data saw Indonesia's
rupiah hit its lowest since July 1998.
Southeast Asia's largest economy is growing at the slowest
pace in six years. Its central bank kept interest rates at 7.5
percent as expected on Tuesday, though its governor said it was
"desperately defending" the reeling rupiah.
That left focus squarely on Turkey where the lira was pinned
at an all-time low of 2.8720 to the dollar. Its
central bank also meets later and is under huge conflicting
pressures as political turmoil and unrest with militants strain
the economy and currency.
Turkey's nationalist opposition rejected a coalition with
the ruling AK Party and refused to support a minority government
on Monday, further complicating Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu's
efforts to break a debilitating deadlock.
The breakdown in talks between the nationalists and
Davutoglu's AKP raises the likelihood of a fractious multi-party
interim government, more unwelcome news for jittery investors.
"Today's meeting will be a perfect opportunity for (central
bank) Governor Basci to remind speculators that he has tools at
his disposal to support the battered currency," said Rabobank
emerging market strategist Piotr Matys.
"That said, unless the central bank raises rates (it is a
close call, but we expect all three interest rates to stay
unchanged as outlined here), the lira will remain vulnerable."
Even if the central bank doesn't move rates later -- the
decision is due around 1100 GMT -- a move towards the
psychological level of 3 lira to the dollar could force an
emergency rate hike, as was the case in January 2014, Matys
added.
An ongoing slide in commodity markets also kept the pressure
on big producer countries like Russia and South Africa. There
were fresh falls for both their stocks markets. The rouble also
hit a new 6-month low of 65.83 as Brent
and U.S. oil prices nudged their lowest in six years.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 848.24 -6.47 -0.76 -11.30
Czech Rep 1020.71 -2.08 -0.20 +7.82
Poland 2174.59 +0.48 +0.02 -6.10
Hungary 22140.69 -140.76 -0.63 +33.11
Romania 7424.97 +30.79 +0.42 +4.83
Greece 678.71 -2.23 -0.33 -17.85
Russia 813.59 -11.53 -1.40 +2.89
South Africa 45052.03 -235.48 -0.52 +2.46
Turkey 76771.51 -150.93 -0.20 -10.44
China 3749.12 -244.54 -6.12 +15.90
India 27817.45 -60.82 -0.22 +1.16
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2015
Czech Rep 27.02 27.01 -0.01 +2.35
Poland 4.16 4.16 +0.04 +2.94
Hungary 308.84 308.78 -0.02 +2.47
Romania 4.42 4.42 +0.02 +1.32
Serbia 119.89 119.96 +0.06 +1.22
Russia 65.79 65.30 -0.74 -11.77
Kazakhstan 188.21 188.23 +0.01 -2.90
Ukraine 22.00 22.20 +0.90 -28.33
South Africa 12.91 12.90 -0.06 -10.41
Kenya 102.80 102.60 -0.19 -12.11
Israel 3.84 3.83 -0.35 +1.34
Turkey 2.87 2.87 -0.25 -18.82
China 6.39 6.39 +0.01 -2.94
India 65.32 65.43 +0.16 -3.51
Brazil 3.48 3.48 -0.01 -23.65
Mexico 16.46 16.43 -0.20 -10.42
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 429 1 .03 6 71.11 1
All data taken from Reuters at #N/A The record could not be
found GMT.
