EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging market assets weaken again despite China's rate cut

LONDON Aug 26 Emerging market assets resumed
their slide on Wednesday, shrugging off China's interest rate
cut and focusing on growing signs of economic weakness in the
world's second-largest economy and across the developing world.
Oil and metals prices lingered at multi-year lows, keeping
pressure on currencies and stock markets and leading markets to
give up gains triggered by the Chinese move to cut rates and
bank reserve ratio requirements. Analysts reckon the reserve
cuts will boost liquidity more than $100 billion.
MSCI's emerging equities slipped 0.4 percent after
indexes in China and Hong Kong closed lower .
Commodity-heavy bourses such as Russia and South Africa fell
more than 1 percent
The losses were tempered by gains in Taiwan and South Korea.
The latter posted its biggest one-day advance in two years
.
But despite some exceptions such as the won, Taiwan and
Singapore dollars, most currencies continued to see heavy
pressure. Russia's rouble fell 0.7 percent and
Kazakhstan saw the tenge slump more than 2 percent after the
monthly tax period ended. It abandoned its currency peg
last week.
The Israeli shekel fell more than 1 percent to five-month
lows as expectations grew the central bank would cut
interest rates next month to zero to boost growth.
Investors are becoming increasingly pessimistic about
emerging markets' prospects. A weaker China is eroding economic
growth, political turmoil is growing in several countries from
Turkey to Brazil and steep currency falls risk inflation and
reserve depletion.
"We think China will step in further to stabilise the equity
market, but even if emerging markets correct further, we will
not use it as an opportunity to add to positions," said Michael
Bolliger, the head of emerging markets asset allocation at UBS
Wealth Management, which is underweight emerging markets.
"On EM, the fundamental outlook is not great, with subdued
growth and political instability, and what we are telling
investors is that there is nothing at the moment to change
that."
Data across emerging markets have highlighted those fears.
For example, South Africa said this week its economy had shrunk
in the second quarter of 2015, raising risks of a recession.
Nigerian data on Wednesday showed second-quarter growth slowing
to 2.35 percent from 6.54 percent a year ago.
The rand gained 0.4 percent to the dollar after China's
moves but remains close to record lows. Yields at the weekly
bond auction rose by 20 to 30 basis points.
The Turkish lira benefited from the prospect of lower oil
prices and rose 0.2 percent, after sliding past 3 per dollar for
a record low earlier this week. However, Turkish
companies are considered vulnerable because of their hard
currency debt. The country also faces elections in November that
could again lead to a hung parliament.
Emerging market hard currency debt spreads rose 5 basis
points over U.S. Treauries to 464 bps, their highest in four
years.
Commerzbank analysts advised clients to cut exposure to hard
currency debt from countries exposed to China, such as South
Africa, Colombia, Chile, Peru and Indonesia, while adding Czech
and Polish debt. They recommended buying more Turkish local
currency government debt because of lower oil prices.
In central Europe, bourses fell 0.7 to 1.0 percent.
Ukrainian dollar bonds fell to six-week lows around 52 to 53
cents as investors waited to see details of a debt restructuring
deal.
