EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks edge off one-week lows, China closed

LONDON, Sept 3 Emerging equities inched off one-week lows on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak as volatile Chinese markets were shut and Asian tech stocks gained.

MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.26 percent, with a 2 percent Wednesday rally on Wall Street improving overall equity sentiment.

"It's helpful that China is closed as the large swings had created volatility and uncertainty in other markets," said William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

"But generally there is more of a positive sentiment, and perhaps a recognition that some of the sell-off we have seen over the last few weeks was overdone," he said, referring to August's 9 percent decline in emerging equities, their biggest monthly loss since mid-2012.

On currency markets, Malaysia's ringgit slumped 0.74 percent amid ongoing investigations into troubled state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Investors are eyeing an interest rate decision from Malaysia's central bank at 1000 GMT to see if it announces any steps to lift the ringgit off 17-year lows.

In Europe, the rouble slid 0.25 percent, extending two days of heavy losses, as oil prices continued to fall.

The Polish zloty edged up ahead of a European Central Bank meeting, with many predicting a boost for central European markets if the ECB shows signs of beefing up its bond-buying programme due to a weakening economic outlook.

"The likely dovish ECB stance should be good news for the central European currencies against the euro," analysts at ING Bank said in a note. "Zloty and forint are likely to benefit due to expectations of inflows into local bonds market as the loose ECB policy will make these markets attractive."

Poland meanwhile issued a one billion euro 10-year note on Wednesday, ending a drought in central and eastern Europe's primary market with the first deal since the end of July.

The Turkish lira was down 0.6 percent after consumer prices rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in August, more than expected.

Jackson said this was one of the first hard indications that the falls in emerging market currencies have started to push up inflation.

"For somewhere like Turkey, which already had high inflation, this is a concern. The chances of rate hikes in Turkey are growing," he said.

The Brazilian real remained at lows not seen since 2002 after the central bank halted its aggressive rate-hiking cycle on Wednesday and kept interest rates at 14.24 percent, a nine-year high.

(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)