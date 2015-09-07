EMERGING MARKETS-China stock market tumble hits emerging stocks, currencies

| LONDON, Sept 7
LONDON, Sept 7 Emerging market stocks stumbled
to the lowest in almost two weeks on Monday with many Asian
bourses suffering steep losses, dragged down by another sharp
fall in Chinese mainland shares while currencies across the
asset class chalked up losses.
MSCI's broadest emerging market index fell more
than 1 percent after China stocks closed as
much as 3.4 percent down on the day as the sell-off continued in
the aftermath of a four-day market holiday. Stocks in Hong Kong
slipped to their lowest in more than two years, while
Indonesia's main index dropped 2.5 percent.
Emerging currencies looked poised for an equally painful day
as Friday's mixed U.S. jobs data failed to give strong clues on
the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike and China
data trade due on Tuesday added to jitters over the health of
the world's second largest economy.
"Nowadays we are worried about pretty much everything that
comes out of China," said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging
markets strategy at TD Securities.
"And the overall sentiment continues to be negative, which
surprises in the extension of the move, many of these currencies
have sold off by over 10 percent in just a few weeks."
China's yuan slipped against the dollar despite a
firmer central bank guidance rate and Malaysia's ringgit
plumbed 17 year lows despite a surprise increase in the
country's FX reserves.
Security worries racked up the pressure on Turkey's lira,
which weakened 0.7 percent to a record low after breaking
through the key 3 to the dollar level on Friday.
Ankara's armed forces bombed 13 Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK) targets on Monday, a day after the militants detonated
explosives on a road in southeast Turkey in an attack that
killed and wounded Turkish soldiers.
South Africa's rand turned softer against the dollar
on Monday after central bank data showed only a slim improvement
in net foreign exchange reserves during August.
Currencies across eastern Europe also weakened against the
euro, with Hungary's forint slipping as much 0.3 percent against
the euro.
Russia proved the exception to the rule with the rouble
edging 0.4 percent higher against the greenback despite oil
prices falling around 1 percent.
Ukraine's dollar-bonds nudged higher after IMF chief
Christine Lagarde urged creditors on Sunday to back the
restructuring deal struck at the end of August and lauded the
country's economic progress.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alison Williams)