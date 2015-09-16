EMERGING MARKETS-Kazakh tenge in sharp fall, other emerging markets firm pre-Fed

| LONDON, Sept 16
LONDON, Sept 16 The Kazakh tenge, which was
devalued last month, fell as much as 7 percent on Wednesday as
authorities made good on their promise not to intervene, but
expectations that the U.S. Fed will keep rates on hold supported
most other emerging assets.
Emerging stocks touched two-week highs, while Chinese
mainland shares enjoyed a 5 percent last minute jump which some
attribute to government intervention before the closing bell
.
Most Asian currencies also firmed, as only one in four
market players now expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates
on Thursday. U.S. yields slipped after surging earlier this week
while the dollar index is down 1 percent in the past 10 days in
line with waning rate hike expectations .
The Singapore dollar and Korean won hit two-week highs
while the Turkish lira climbed off record lows
despite continued violence in the country's southeast between
armed forces and Kurdish militants.
An oil price rise lifted the Russian rouble almost 2 percent
while stocks rose more than 2 percent.
But in neighbouring Kazakhstan, the tenge fell sharply, with
local dealers saying the central bank had made good on its
promise not to intervene in the market.
Authorities are likely seeking a weaker currency to support
commodity exporters, given the rouble has fallen more than 50
percent against the dollar in the past year
.
The tenge was devalued by around a third on August 20 after
the central bank spent billions of dollars for many months to
hold it steady.
"It's a very oil-dependent economy, so it always looked like
an adjustment in the currency was needed when oil prices fell.
They delayed that adjustment for a long time so it's kind of
inevitable that the currency had to weaken," said William
Jackson at Capital Economics.
He added that Kazakhstan's big trade volumes with Russia
made an even weaker tenge desirable.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)