EMERGING MARKETS-Assets plunge in global flight from risk

By Carolyn Cohn

LONDON, Aug 5 Emerging stocks plunged 3.5 percent on Friday, hitting 11-month lows for a second day, and emerging sovereign debt spreads widened beyond the psychologically key 300 points as investors fled risky assets on doubts over policymakers' handling of the euro zone debt crisis and U.S. economy.

U.S. stocks suffered their worst sell-off since the middle of the financial crisis in early 2009 on concern that the United States is staring at another recession and that Europe's sovereign debt crisis is engulfing Spain and Italy.

Emerging markets joined in the worldwide rout due to concerns about the global economic outlook, while in eastern Europe there are particular concerns about banking and trade exposure to the euro zone.

"Everything is red on my screens," said Michael Ganske, head of emerging markets research at Commerzbank.

"Market participants understand that there is quite a significant risk of a global recession. Emerging market equities are very correlated, though emerging market hard currency debt is more resilient."

Markets are focusing on U.S. jobs data at 1230 GMT, forecast to show an 85,000 rise in non-farm payrolls in July.

The MSCI emerging equities index fell as much as 3.5 percent to its lowest since September 2010 before trimming losses to trade 3.16 percent lower at 0945 GMT.

The index is heading for 9 percent losses this week, its worst showing since May 2010.

The Thomson Reuters emerging Europe index hit 13-month lows, with individual stock markets in most of emerging Europe falling as much as 3 percent, and Romanian stocks dropping 6 percent before trimming losses.

Even the relatively safe-haven Czech market was hit, with Czech stocks gapping to a two-year low.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads widened 9 basis points to 307 bps over U.S. Treasuries, stretching beyond 300 bps for the first time in six weeks.

Emerging debt has remained relatively resilient in recent months, however, enjoying strong investor inflows.

The Hungarian forint hit fresh 4-1/2 month lows against the euro and record lows against the Swiss franc , an issue for Hungarian households, businesses and local governments with Swiss franc-denominated loans.

Hungary's industrial output fell in June for the first time since Nov 2009, data showed on Friday.

"If there is a write-down for western European banks, that will have an impact on business activities in central Europe," Ganske said.

Hungary's debt insurance costs leapt 36 basis points to 405 bps, their highest since March 2009, according to Markit.

Meanwhile, Turkish assets also suffered from domestic concerns following an unexpected rate cut on Thursday. The lira hit fresh 28-month lows, though it recovered slightly after the central bank cut forex reserve requirement ratios on Friday.

"This will likely calm the Turkish markets to some extent, leading to stronger lira and lower bond yields in the short term," said BNP Paribas analysts in a client note.

Worries about its current account gap and unorthodox monetary policy measures have soured the fortunes of Turkey, a former favourite of emerging market investors. (Additional reporting by Natsuko Waki)