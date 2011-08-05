EMERGING MARKETS-Assets plunge in global flight from risk

* Emerging stocks drop 3.5 pct to fresh 11-month low
* Emerging debt spreads widen beyond key 300 bps level
* Turkish lira hits fresh 28-month low
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Aug 5 Emerging stocks plunged 3.5
percent on Friday, hitting 11-month lows for a second day, and
emerging sovereign debt spreads widened beyond the
psychologically key 300 points as investors fled risky assets on
doubts over policymakers' handling of the euro zone debt crisis
and U.S. economy.
U.S. stocks suffered their worst sell-off since the middle
of the financial crisis in early 2009 on concern that the United
States is staring at another recession and that Europe's
sovereign debt crisis is engulfing Spain and Italy.
Emerging markets joined in the worldwide rout due to
concerns about the global economic outlook, while in eastern
Europe there are particular concerns about banking and trade
exposure to the euro zone.
"Everything is red on my screens," said Michael Ganske, head
of emerging markets research at Commerzbank.
"Market participants understand that there is quite a
significant risk of a global recession. Emerging market equities
are very correlated, though emerging market hard currency debt
is more resilient."
Markets are focusing on U.S. jobs data at 1230 GMT, forecast
to show an 85,000 rise in non-farm payrolls in July.
The MSCI emerging equities index fell as much as
3.5 percent to its lowest since September 2010 before trimming
losses to trade 3.16 percent lower at 0945 GMT.
The index is heading for 9 percent losses this week, its
worst showing since May 2010.
The Thomson Reuters emerging Europe index hit
13-month lows, with individual stock markets in most of emerging
Europe falling as much as 3 percent, and Romanian stocks
dropping 6 percent before trimming losses.
Even the relatively safe-haven Czech market was hit, with
Czech stocks gapping to a two-year low.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads widened 9 basis
points to 307 bps over U.S. Treasuries, stretching beyond 300
bps for the first time in six weeks.
Emerging debt has remained relatively resilient in recent
months, however, enjoying strong investor inflows.
The Hungarian forint hit fresh 4-1/2 month lows
against the euro and record lows against the Swiss franc
, an issue for Hungarian households, businesses and
local governments with Swiss franc-denominated loans.
Hungary's industrial output fell in June for the first time
since Nov 2009, data showed on Friday.
"If there is a write-down for western European banks, that
will have an impact on business activities in central Europe,"
Ganske said.
Hungary's debt insurance costs leapt 36 basis points to 405
bps, their highest since March 2009, according to Markit.
Meanwhile, Turkish assets also suffered from domestic
concerns following an unexpected rate cut on Thursday. The lira
hit fresh 28-month lows, though it recovered slightly
after the central bank cut forex reserve requirement ratios on
Friday.
"This will likely calm the Turkish markets to some extent,
leading to stronger lira and lower bond yields in the short
term," said BNP Paribas analysts in a client note.
Worries about its current account gap and unorthodox
monetary policy measures have soured the fortunes of Turkey, a
former favourite of emerging market investors.
(Additional reporting by Natsuko Waki)