EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks hit 2-wk low, Russia pressured

* Emerging stocks down on global risk aversion
* Emerging bond spreads tighter
* Russian assets pressured on political risk, Russia plans
bond
* Forint firms vs euro as inflation supports rate hike hopes
By Seltem Iyigun
LONDON, Dec 13 Emerging stocks hit their
lowest in two weeks on Tuesday as expectations of further euro
zone credit downgrades and global debt fears pushed investors
towards safer assets, while Russian assets came under pressure
on political worries.
Fitch Ratings said late on Monday that the European Union
summit had failed to provide a "comprehensive" solution to the
crisis, thus increasing short-term pressure on euro zone
sovereign ratings.
"Yesterday's sell-off continues. There is nothing new in the
markets. It is mainly due to EU summit decisions and weak
economic data," said Murat Toprak, emerging markets strategist
at HSBC.
European Union leaders ended Friday's summit with a historic
agreement to draft a new treaty for deeper integration in the
euro zone, but investors remained sceptical about a long-term
solution to the debt crisis.
The ZEW Institute December current conditions index for
Germany tumbled to 26.8 points from 34.2 points in
November.
"The news about possible state aid to Commerzbank worsened
risk sentiment on markets," said a trader from a bank in
Istanbul.
German lender Commerzbank and the government have
been in talks for several days over possible state aid, five
people familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
The MSCI emerging equities index hit its lowest in
two weeks and was down 0.62 percent by 1114 GMT, after closing
0.3 percent down on Monday. The Thomson Reuters emerging Europe
index stood higher, up 0.80 percent.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads narrowed by 5 basis
points to 364 bps over U.S. Treasuries, with Russian spreads
tightening 10 basis points.
Russian stocks hit two-month lows before recovering
slightly, and the rouble touched two-month lows against the
dollar as the focus turned to political risk in the
country.
Former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin and tycoon Mikhail
Prokhorov put themselves forward as opposition candidates on
Monday after tens of thousands of people across the country
demanded an end to Vladimir Putin's rule over the weekend. But
analysts and opposition politicians raised questions about their
motives and their independence from Putin and the
Kremlin.
"The Russian underperformance is related to the political
ambiguity which now seems to jump to (presidential) elections in
March," said Toprak.
"The political ambiguity supports outflows from the
country."
However, Russia's finance ministry said it plans to issue a
Eurobond early next year and will pick three to four banks by
year-end from 22 who have pitched to arrange the deal.
Russia issued a $5.5 billion two-tranche Eurobond in April
2010 which is performing strongly.
Emerging currencies had a mixed trade, with the forint
firming 0.5 percent versus the euro after Budapest
reported slightly higher-than-expected inflation, raising
expectations for further interest rate hikes.
Hungary's headline inflation rate accelerated
to 4.3 percent year-on-year in November, above analysts'
forecasts, from 3.9 percent in October.
Also helping the forint was news the Hungarian government
would seek a 15-20 billion euro aid deal led by the IMF.
But analysts said central European currencies remained
vulnerable.
"We think that we could see further weakness to come in
central Europe and middle east (CEEMEA) currencies, although
liquidity is really poor," wrote analysts at BNP Paribas in a
client note.