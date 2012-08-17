EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks pressured by China; Turkey bucks trend

LONDON Aug 17 Emerging equities traded flat on Friday and were on track to snap a four-week long winning streak, weighed down by China which has lost 2.5 percent in the past week on fears of a sharp slowdown in economic growth.

The sole bright spot was Turkey, where stocks jumped 1 percent as banks gained from expectations of looser policy.

Emerging markets shrugged off the generally more positive mood in Western Europe where shares have hit five-month highs on hopes euro zone policymakers may resolve their differences over tackling the bloc's debt crisis.

The MSCI emerging index is down 0.5 percent this week. Chinese stocks had their worst week since early June and are approaching the 3-1/2 year lows hit at the end of July. Markets in Seoul and Taipei also fell.

Data on Wednesday showed a fall in foreign direct investment into China in the first seven months of the year. This follows a raft of softer economic indicators that appear to confirm an imminent downturn in growth. Markets have so far shrugged off policymakers' hints of more monetary stimulus.

"The message from the Shanghai Composite (equity index) is that monetary policy may be becoming less tight but it is not accommodative," ING analysts said in a note.

The yuan was flat but offshore non-deliverable forwards implied a 1.3 percent depreciation over the next 12 months, compared to 1.2 percent implied on Thursday.

Most emerging European currencies eased, with the Czech crown edging off 3-month highs versus the euro.

Turkey led regional equity gains, with a 1 percent rise , led by banks which benefit from the central bank move to allow more reserves to be held in hard currency and gold. The central bank kept interest rates on hold on Wednesday but signalled looser policy going forward.

Emerging markets continue to attract investors, with equity funds taking $874 million in the week to August 15 and year-to-date flows at $17 billion, according to EPFR Global. Emerging bond funds absorbed $586 million, with year-to-date inflows at $19.7 billion, the fund tracker was quoted by banks as saying.