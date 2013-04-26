EMERGING MARKETS-China leads stocks lower, forint lags

LONDON, April 26 Emerging stocks fell on Friday
but were still set to end the week up more than 1 percent,
helped by a slight rebound in commodities and assuming robust
data from the United States.
The emerging equity benchmark slipped 0.2 percent
on the day, with Chinese shares the main drag after
weaker-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) data on
Monday. But the index stayed at near four-week highs and was
heading for a 1.4 percent gain on the week.
Chinese shares fell 1 percent.
World markets are now waiting for U.S. data which is
expected to show the economy grew at an annualised 3 percent
rate in the first quarter.. They have also been
lifted by expectations the European Central Bank will cut
interest rates next week.
Oil prices have rebounded from falls below the $100 per
barrel mark and metal prices have also risen, helping some
commodity-reliant markets such as Russia and South Africa.
"Chinese GDP is much lower than in recent years but growth
of 7-8 percent is still pretty impressive and China remains one
of the growth drivers for the global economy," said Thu Lan
Nguyen, emerging market strategist at Commerzbank.
The rouble gained 0.5 percent on the day, staying
just off two-week highs. Moscow's dollar-denominated equity
index was down on the day but was headed for its biggest
weekly gain since January due to the commodity bounce.
The Hungarian forint fell to three-week lows,
extending losses after the central bank cut rates on Tuesday.
The zloty fell 0.1 percent on the day, holding at
two-week lows on expectations the central bank might cut rates
further after news this week that its bank governor cast the
decisive vote for a cut in March.
"(The) market has priced in another 75 basis point cut
(over) the next nine months on weak economic data and
inflation," SEB said in a note.
Emerging market dedicated equity funds saw large outflows of
$2.1 billion in the week to 24 April, according to EPFR data.
Emerging bond funds however enjoyed steady inflows $0.6 billion.