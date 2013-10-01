EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies rise on U.S. shutdown, PMI data

LONDON Oct 1 Emerging European currencies rose
against the dollar on Tuesday after strong strong local
manufacturing data and the first U.S. government shutdown in 17
years.
U.S. Federal government agencies have been directed to cut
back services after lawmakers failed to pass a temporary
spending bill before a midnight deadline. The impasse has caused
broad dollar weakness.
By contrast, in central Europe purchasing managers' indices
showed manufacturing strengthening. Poland's PMI showed
manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in
September and Hungary's PMI also jumped.
"Markets were looking at PMIs from eastern Europe and most
of them just continued their upward trend, basically confirming
the relatively rosy picture in central and Eastern Europe," said
Thu Lan Nguyen, emerging markets strategist at Commerzbank in
Frankfurt.
The forint hit an 11-day high against the euro
after data showing Hungary's seasonally-adjusted PMI rose to
54.5 in Sept from a revised 51.8 in August, topping the average
of the past three years and also the long-term average.
The zloty was steady before a rate
decision on Wednesday, expected to leave rates unchanged.
The Romanian leu tested the previous day's 11-day
highs against the euro after the central bank cut rates by 25
bps on Monday to 4.25 percent, as expected.
The South African rand gained 0.4 percent and the
Turkish lira rose 0.25 percent against the dollar. The
U.S. government shutdown is seen increasing the likelihood that
the Federal Reserve will keep its bond-buying programme intact
this month.
The rouble also rose 0.3 percent against the dollar,
though Russia's central bank moved its rouble corridor by 5
kopecks, to allow for a slight weakening in the currency against
its euro-dollar basket.
Emerging sovereign debt spreads widened 6 basis
points to 355 bps over U.S. Treasuries.
The MSCI emerging equities index rose half a
percent, however, after hitting 2-1/2 week lows on Monday.
Chinese markets were shut for a holiday.
Emerging stocks rose 5 percent in the third quarter, as
markets grew accustomed to the idea of an expected withdrawal of
U.S. monetary stimulus. But stocks are still down 6 percent on
the year, compared with 15 percent gains in developed markets.
