EMERGING MARKETS-Turkey, China lead emerging market falls

LONDON Feb 25 Turkey's lira hit two-week lows
versus the dollar on Tuesday while stocks tumbled 2.5 percent
after the latest twist in a government corruption scandal, while
concerns about Chinese yuan moves weighed on other emerging
assets.
Ukraine's hryvnia hit a fresh five-year low but its
sovereign dollar bonds held most of Monday's stellar gains as
hopes grew that the country would receive Western aid, including
from the IMF, which encourages greater exchange rate
flexibility.
Voice recordings were posted on YouTube late on Monday
purportedly of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan telling his
son to dispose of large sums of money on the day news broke of a
graft inquiry into his government.
The incident comes at a sensitive time for Erdogan, whose AK
Party officially began campaigning for local elections at the
end of March. Erdogan's office said the recordings were fake.
And external conditions are not supportive for Turkey either
as the Federal Reserve plans to continuing reducing its monetary
stimulus, in the so-called tapering process.
"In Turkey you have the tapering worries but you also have a
layer of political risk on top. In a sense what's happening
today is a continuation of themes that have been running for a
while," said HSBC emerging equity strategy head John Lomax.
The lira fell 0.6 percent to 2.2096 per dollar while
local stocks fell more than 3 percent at one point.
Turkey's benchmark two-year government bond fell a
third of a percent in price, pushing yields to 10.95 percent
Emerging market investors were also closely watching the
Chinese yuan, which fell beyond the official midpoint rate for
the first time since September 2012. The moves are linked to
Beijing's plans to usher in more reforms including lending curbs
and a widening of the currency band.
Spot yuan has entered a dramatic weakening cycle
in recent weeks, with traders saying the recent depreciation is
intended to set the stage for widening the band to 2 percent or
more from 1 percent.
"China is preparing to widen the daily trading band and they
are trying to prepare the market by increasing two way
volatility in the exchange rate," said Flemming Nielsen, analyst
at Danske Bank in Copenhagen.
"As we have seen, the two major drivers for emerging markets
have been Fed tapering and slower growth in China. It is
difficult to call the bottom for emerging markets as long as we
cant call a bottom in China."
The broader benchmark MSCI emerging index fell 0.1
percent, weighed down by China's CSI300 share index
which fell 2.6 percent.
The index suffered its largest one-day loss in seven months
on renewed credit worries and a sharp drop in the yuan.
The yuan was trading at 6.1228, much softer than the
midpoint which was set at 6.1184.
Reforms in the foreign exchange market, as well as the
property sector, may be announced at the National People's
Congress, the March meeting of China's rubber-stamp parliament.
"We believe that reforms and liberalization remain a key
focus," Barclays Capital said in a note to clients.
The bank expects the congress to emphasize reform and
innovation to unleash new growth drivers, while maintaining
macro targets and policies to safeguard stability.
HRYVNIA
The hryvnia fell more than 3 percent to 9.4460 per dollar
as expectations grew that the country will get aid from
Western donors including the International Monetary Fund.
IMF aid programmes typically encourage greater exchange rate
flexibility, and a floating hryvnia was a key pre-condition the
fund sought to renew its loan package to Ukraine. Many reckon
the hryvnia move sets the stage for an IMF deal.
Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds maturing in 2014 and from
2017 all the way to 2023 all fell around 1 cent to the dollar,
having rallied up to 10 points on Monday. Ukraine's stocks added
more than 3 percent to hit a fresh 1-1/2 year high after
soaring 15 percent on Monday.
Forward currency markets are pricing in the hryvnia trading
at 10.47 in six months, a depreciation of nearly
10 percent from current levels.
