EMERGING MARKETS-Ukraine, Russian assets fall on Crimea vote, sanctions

By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, March 6 Ukrainian and Russian assets
fell on Thursday after Crimea's parliament voted to join Russia
and the United States ordered sanctions on those involved in
undermining democracy in the region.
Crimea's Moscow-backed government said a referendum on the
region's status would take place on March 16, in a dramatic
escalation of the crisis over the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula.
European Union leaders are holding an emergency summit on
Thursday to seek ways to pressure Russia to back down and accept
mediation.
"Markets are still very sensitive to Russia/Ukraine related
headlines," said Luis Costa, emerging markets strategist at
Citi, in a client note.
"It looks pretty clear to me the referendum's outcome will
be a glaring 'yes' to join Russia."
An executive order from President Barack Obama allows the
United States to sanction those most directly involved in
destabilising Ukraine, including Crimea, the White House said.
Ratings agency Moody's said the Russia-Ukraine situation was
credit-negative for Russia and the possibility of sanctions
could damage exports and growth.
"Any secondary effect (on Russia) of the escalation in
tensions will be financial," said Joseph Dayan, managing
director of brokerage BCS Financial Group.
"Sanctions are the key concern."
Ukrainian five-year credit default swaps rose 47 basis
points from Wednesday's close to 1,093 bps, according to Markit.
Ukraine and state energy firm Naftogaz' dollar bonds due
later this year fell more than
2 cents on the dollar, with longer-dated bonds down around 1
cent.
Ukrainian debt is under pressure after Finance Minister
Oleksander Shlapak said on Wednesday that Ukraine could start
talks with creditors on restructuring foreign currency debt.
But a Ukrainian Finance Ministry official told bankers on
Thursday that the government intended to honour its foreign and
domestic debt obligations.
Russian stocks fell 2.5-3 percent and the
rouble weakened against the dollar. Russia's dollar bond
due 2043 fell 1 point.
Emerging stocks remained 0.75 percent higher,
however, approaching six-week highs, helped by a rise in Chinese
stocks, the largest component of the index. Some analysts say
emerging stocks are starting to look cheap.
The forint, which has suffered from contagion from
the Russia-Ukraine crisis, eased from earlier 2-1/2 week highs,
though the rand clung to two-month peaks. The Turkish
lira was also proving resilient to a corruption scandal
touching the government.
Jitters have moved on from more mainstream emerging markets
to frontier African economies.
The Zambian kwacha hit a record low for a second day
after the central bank said on Wednesday it would not intervene
to halt the slide in the currency of Africa's top copper
producer.
