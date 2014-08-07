EMERGING MARKETS-Russian bond yields surge on food bans as emerging currencies retreat

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 7 Russian bond yields surged to
multi-year highs on Thursday as food import restrictions fanned
inflation fears, while the rouble hit new 4-1/2 month lows,
leading a swathe of emerging currencies slipping against the
dollar.
President Vladimir Putin ordered food import restrictions on
countries that have imposed sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine
crisis, a decision that will hurt the West but will also
exacerbate Russian inflation and deepen its isolation.
The Russian losses coincide with a general investor retreat
from emerging markets, with currencies such as the Indian rupee
, Turkish lira and Korean won at multi-month
lows against the dollar. In central Europe, the Hungarian forint
traded near 2-1/2 year lows against the euro.
The dollar stands just off 11-month highs against a basket
of currencies after a raft of robust economic data that
indicated the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to start raising
interest rates from next year.
"People are increasingly challenging the Fed's dovish stance
and believing that it is unsustainable. The pressure has been
for buying dollar, paying bearish trades on the short-end (of
Treasury curve) and taking profit on equities," said Koon Chow,
a strategist at Barclays.
"This pressure will sustain until we get capitulation from
the Fed and we get a (policy) road map."
Emerging stocks fell for the third straight day to six-week
lows as foreigners dumped holdings from India to
Poland.
Russian stocks hit three month lows, with shares in
food retailer Magnit - a favourite with foreign equity investors
- slumping more than 3 percent after news of the food
import ban.
Russian bonds took a heavy hit from the news, with some
analysts estimating the import ban would add 1.5 percentage
points to annual inflation, already running around 7.5 percent
year-on-year.
Ten-year yields hit 4-1/2-month highs, having
risen 150 basis points this month, while the five-year yields
were at two-year highs.
Alfa Bank analyst Natalia Orlova said earlier meat import
bans had already led to an 11 percent year-on-year increase in
meat prices. Rouble weakness - the currency is down 10 percent
this year so far - would add to pressures, she added.
"The ban on food imports ... requires a revisiting of the
short-term and medium-term inflation outlook, which has
deteriorated significantly in recent months," Orlova said.
However, she predicted the central bank would not raise
rates in response. "As the inflation shock is largely
non-monetary, we believe that ability to repress it through
monetary instruments will be limited, and we see an inflation
target at 8.0 percent for 2015."
Shares also felt the heat from government plans to raid
pension savings for the second year in a row, with state-run
banks Sberbank and VTB down 2 percent.
The losses have rippled outwards, with food companies'
shares dipping across Europe. Polish stocks in particular fell
more than 1 percent, with meat producer Duda
down 0.3 percent, extending Wednesday's 1.3 percent fall.
Also in the neighbourhood, tensions have flared between
Azerbaijan and Armenia over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh
region, hitting both countries' dollar bonds, though they have
clawed back steep losses from earlier this week.
Armenia's 2020 dollar bond rose 0.7 cents
in the dollar but is down 3-4 cents since the start of August
while Azerbaijan's 2024 issue rebounded 1 cent
after falling 5 cents earlier this week.
Neighbouring Georgia is not directly involved, but its 2021
bond is down 4 points this week as the clashes raised the risk
of wider conflict in the Caucasus.
Standard Bank analyst Tim Ash said Armenian assets were most
vulnerable, given that oil-rich Azerbaijan boasted significant
hard currency reserves, equal to 30 months of import cover, and
low debt levels.
Armenia has a debt-to-GDP ratio of close to 50 percent and a
current account deficit of more than 10 percent.
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)