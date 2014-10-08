EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, currencies resume slide on global growth worries

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 8 Emerging equities and currencies
resumed their slide on Wednesday, weighed down by global
economic weakness, while falling oil prices caused the battered
rouble to slip further.
The MSCI emerging equities index dropped 0.75
percent with sentiment battered by overnight losses on Wall
Street and other global markets.
Weighing on investors' minds was evidence that a robust
global growth recovery is proving elusive.
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut global
economic growth forecasts for the third time this year, warning
of weaker growth in core euro zone countries, Japan and emerging
markets such as Brazil.
"Global sentiment is everything at the moment," said Lars
Christensen, head of emerging markets at Danske Bank.
"The decline in commodity prices is really a mega-driver
here, whether that is driven by fears about Fed tightening or
about Chinese growth worries is less certain, but there is no
doubt this is a very, very global story here feeding through."
Growth in China's services sector weakened slightly in
September as new business cooled, though many investors bet the
data would prompt further stimulus measures from Beijing.
Though Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.7 percent,
China bucked the trend as its markets opened following a
week-long holiday, with the Shanghai Composite Index up
0.8 percent after hitting its highest level since February 2013.
However, a double whammy of a strengthening U.S. dollar and
a weakening oil price means there is no respite for Russian
markets. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 1.2 pct,
while the rouble briefly touched 40.02 per dollar before
inching higher again.
Pallid global growth sent Brent crude below $91 a
barrel on Wednesday to its lowest since June 2012, holding to a
months-long tumble in prices.
The Russian central bank shifted the boundaries of its
floating rouble corridor by 5 kopecks on Tuesday, following
market interventions to curb the pace of the currency's decline.
Interventions on Friday and Monday amounted to about $1.4
billion. As of Oct. 7, the new corridor extended from 35.65 to
44.65 to a dollar-euro basket, compared with 35.60 to
44.60 previously.
Turkey's lira also weakened with the advance of
Islamic State militants into a Syrian town close to the Turkish
border heightening investor nerves.
"The Turkish markets under any circumstances in this kind of
global environment would be doing badly. And obviously you do
not want a war on your borders," Christensen said.
South Africa's rand fell against the dollar on
Wednesday as the euphoria from President Jacob Zuma appointing a
new central bank governor wore off and markets looked ahead to a
U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement.
Markets are pricing in higher interest rates in the world's
biggest economy, which would whittle down investors' appetite
for high-yielding emerging market assets like the rand.
Eastern European currencies lost ground in the wake of weak
German data, with Poland's zloty easing slightly
against the euro ahead of a Polish central bank meeting where it
is expected to deliver its first rate cut in over a year.
Earlier in Asia, most currencies eased and the Indonesian
central bank was suspected of intervening to lift the rupiah off
eight-month lows
