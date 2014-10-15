EMERGING MARKETS-Rouble hits new low, stocks sag as falling oil burns

* Russian assets hammered by oil price declines

* Gulf bourses also hit

* Oil importing nations see stocks rise

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Oct 15 Russian and Middle Eastern markets remained under heavy pressure on Wednesday as another dive in oil prices - their main revenue earner - sparked new selling, while slowing global inflation pushed some emerging market bond yields to new lows.

As oil slid towards $80 a barrel, the rouble dipped to its weakest level on record, Russian government borrowing costs hovered at a five-year high and shares in Moscow fell to near their lowest level since 2009.

It sparked new measures from Russia's central bank, including another shift in its currency intervention threshold and auctions for banks to deposit dollars, but analysts remained sceptical of their success.

"If the oil price doesn't stabilise, there probably isn't much hope for the rouble," said Richard Segal, an emerging market strategist at Jefferies. The currency is down almost 20 percent this year.

MSCI's emerging equity share index slipped 0.25 percent following a similar move on Monday. It continued to outperform broader markets, however, as Chinese , Thai and Turkish stocks - all are big oil importers and benefit from price falls - saw gains.

Emerging markets have been suffering as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to end years of aggressive stimulus and heads towards its first post-crisis rate rise.

But there are some signs the rising dollar and the impact of falling oil prices on inflation may cause the U.S. central bank to go easy on policy tightening.

U.S. bond yields have collapsed in recent days on that view and government bond yields in Poland and Hungary, which are also pricing in both domestic and euro zone policy easing, hit new lows on Wednesday.

Among other major oil producers, Saudi Arabia saw its stock market lose another 1.7 percent as the bourse heads for its worst week since early 2011. Other Gulf markets also sagged, though Nigerian markets were steadier in west Africa, where the Ebola outbreak has also fuelled concerns.

Greek stocks which are now part of most emerging market indexes, fell another 1 percent to take their fall this week to almost 7 percent and bond-yields remained above 7 percent. The moves came as fears grew over whether Greece's fragile conservative-led government can hold on if new elections are called.

Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 989.60 -2.48 -0.25 -1.31

Czech Rep 928.54 -10.95 -1.17 -6.12

Poland 2409.12 +6.22 +0.26 +0.34

Hungary 17627.37 -50.49 -0.29 -5.05

Romania 6969.86 +31.19 +0.45 +7.33

Greece 937.36 -10.85 -1.14 -19.38

Russia 1063.15 -12.30 -1.14 -23.42

South Africa 42067.24 -433.71 -1.02 +1.41

Turkey 75179.42 +492.81 +0.66 +10.88

China 2373.67 +14.19 +0.60 +12.18

India 26349.33 -34.74 -0.13 +24.46

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2014

Czech Rep 27.55 27.56 +0.04 -0.79

Poland 4.20 4.20 -0.10 -1.30

Hungary 306.04 305.82 -0.07 -2.96

Romania 4.41 4.41 -0.06 +1.08

Serbia 119.27 119.36 +0.08 -4.00

Russia 40.96 40.91 -0.11 -19.70

Kazakhstan 181.52 181.75 +0.13 -15.00

Ukraine 12.80 12.80 +0.00 -35.70

South Africa 11.08 11.05 -0.30 -5.73

Kenya 89.20 89.10 -0.11 -3.36

Israel 3.73 3.73 +0.12 -6.95

Turkey 2.27 2.27 -0.10 -5.67

China 6.12 6.13 +0.00 -1.16

India 61.37 61.39 +0.02 +0.70

Brazil 2.40 2.40 +0.06 -1.51

Mexico 13.46 13.44 -0.15 -3.20

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 359 0 0.02 676.40

All data taken from Reuters at 1024 GMT. Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S. close at 2130 GMT.

