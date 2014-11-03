EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks off 5-wk highs on China data, firmer dollar

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 3 Emerging equities and currencies
started the week on a sour note on Monday, hit by the dollar at
four-year highs, lacklustre Chinese data and a possible fresh
flare-up in tensions over Ukraine.
Russian stocks fell in a holiday-thinned trading session,
while the rouble slipped another 0.8 percent versus the dollar
as a controversial poll in Eastern Ukraine added to
pressure from domestic factors.
MSCI's emerging equities index pulled back from
five-week highs hit on Friday after the Bank of Japan's decision
to embark on more money-printing, as purchasing managers' data
from China showed services as well as the manufacturing sector
had lost further momentum.
Mainland Chinese shares shrugged off the PMIs to touch the
highest levels since February 2013, but Hong Kong
markets slipped 0.3 percent.
Most Asian currencies were at multi-month lows versus the
greenback which touched four-year highs versus a basket of major
currencies, though the Korean won hit six-year highs against the
rapidly weakening yen.
But the Turkish lira and South African rand slipped slightly
against the dollar . The Polish zloty was flat near
July 2012 lows but Hungary's forint dropped almost half
percent to the greenback.
David Hauner, head of fixed income and economics for
Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa at Bank of
America/Merrill Lynch said emerging currency depreciation was
likely to be measured as U.S. yields have failed to rise
sharply.
"You have an environment where the key trend is clearly for
a stronger dollar," Hauner said.
"Data continues to suggest the first U.S. hike could only be
after next summer. As long as this remains the case we will
continue to see flows into EM debt. EM weakness against the
dollar will be gradual and partly offset by strength against
euro and yen," he added.
Emerging European shares mostly dropped, tracking Western
bourses despite PMI data showing Polish manufacturing back in
growth, Hungary picking up speed and Turkey expanding at the
fastest rate in seven months.
But Russia's manufacturing sector fell to 50.3 from 50.4 in
September, holding just above the 50 mark that separates
expansion from contraction and the second monthly drop in a row.
Russia is shut for a two-day holiday but Moscow stocks were
trading, with rouble-denominated stocks up a quarter point
and dollar-denominated index down 0.7 percent.
The rouble also slipped after the central bank disappointed
markets on Friday by raising interest rates by 150 basis points
but deciding not to move to a free-floating exchange rate regime
that would have allowed it to intervene at will.
Implied volatility on the rouble -- a gauge of expected
swings in a currency -- rose to new record highs around 23
percent while rouble-dollar forwards priced in further
depreciation over the next three and six months.
As companies' demand for dollars is primarily behind rouble
weakness, many say rate hikes will not provide much support.
"It's a hard call to make (on) where the rouble can
stabilise, it depends on how much dollar demand corporates
ultimately want to satisfy," Hauner said.
Russian assets are also being pressured by an election in
eastern Ukraine where pro-Moscow rebels voted for a separatist
leadership. While the United States and European Union have
denounced the election, Russia says it will recognise the
result, deepening its rift with the West.
Ukraine's five-year credit default swaps (CDS) rose
marginally to one-week highs of 1,188 basis points, according to
Markit.
"The election may increase tension and jeopardise the shaky
Minsk cease-fire agreement from September," analysts at SDEB
said in a note.
