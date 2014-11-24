EMERGING MARKETS-China easing puts emerging stocks in buoyant mood

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 24 Emerging market assets started
the week in buoyant mood as Asian bourses got their first chance
to react to China's surprise monetary easing that came after
local markets closed on Friday.
The MSCI emerging stocks index rose one percent
with the Asia ex-Japan benchmark up 1.2 percent.
In China, Shanghai and Hong Kong stocks were
both nearly 2 percent higher.
Friday's surprise cut in rates, the first in more than two
years, reflects a change of course by Beijing and the central
bank, adopting a bold monetary policy step aimed at stabilising
growth in the world's second-largest economy.
Many analysts think monetary easing in China and from the
Bank of Japan (BOJ) and European Central Bank (ECB), will help
offset the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve scaling back its
own stimulus.
"Some of this has been building for a while. We had the BOJ,
ECB and now the Chinese rate cut helping to allay concerns about
what will happen to EM (emerging markets) assets post-QE
(quantitative easing), when the Fed tightens and it's giving
broad-based support to emerging markets assets," said Neil
Shearing, head of emerging market research at Capital Economics.
Meanwhile a stabilising oil price, helped by expectations
that the OPEC cartel will act to halt falling prices helped
Russian assets, sending the rouble up 2 percent.
A weaker oil price -- slashing revenues from Russia's main
exports -- and western sanctions in retaliation for Moscow's
involvement in the Ukrainian crisis have pushed the rouble down
by a third since the start of 2014.
"There are early hopes that worst of the currency crisis is
over," Capital Economics' Shearing said.
Russian shares were mixed, with the dollar-denominated RTS
index rising 1.6 percent while its rouble-based
counterpart the MCX fell 0.7 percent.
Nigeria's naira hit a new record low to the dollar
though stocks rose 1 percent as oil stabilised
South Africa's rand dropped 0.3 pct against the
dollar ahead of growth data due on Tuesday and suspicions the
numbers may fall short of hopes.
Israel's shekel slipped 0.2 percent after Fitch
revised the country's ratings outlook to 'Stable' from
'Positive'.
Pakistan is starting a roadshow ahead of a potential U.S.
dollar-denominated Islamic bond.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao)