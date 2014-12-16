EMERGING MARKETS-Recovery on Russia rate hike short-lived amid emerging market selloff

By Karin Strohecker LONDON, Dec 16 An aggressive overnight rate hike by Russia's central bank to defend its plummeting currency prompted a short-lived recovery in the rouble that quickly faded on Tuesday morning, failing to quell a broad emerging market selloff. The MSCI emerging stocks index traded 0.57 percent lower, on track for an eighth day in the red amid a wave of risk aversion after Russia's central bank's decision to hike rates by 650 basis points. The move prompted an early rally with the rouble opening around 9 percent stronger against the dollar but the recovery faded and the dollar was around 2 percent lower versus the Russian currency by 0830. The rouble had fallen around 10 percent on Monday. "While this is a big step in the right direction, the inaction of the past few weeks means that the market will want to see that much more from the (Russian) central bank," said Commerzbank analyst Simon-Quijano Evans. A surprise contraction in China's factory sector in December and Brent crude oil prices falling over $1 per barrel and below $60 for the first time since July 2009 in early European trading further weighed on assets. < LCOc1> For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see ) (Reporting By Karin Strohecker)