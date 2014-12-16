UPDATE 4-Failed rouble defence and falling oil hammer emerging markets

(Updates prices, Russia CDS)
By Karin Strohecker and Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Dec 16 Russia's failed defence of the
rouble and a plummeting oil price added to a global emerging
markets rout on Tuesday that sent bourses lower in Asia, the
Middle East and Europe.
The MSCI emerging stocks index traded 1.6 percent
lower, on track for an eighth day in the red while the Asia
excluding Japan benchmark dropped 0.7 percent.
In Russia, the rouble fell as much as 20 percent
after an early rally in response to an aggressive interest rate
hike went sharply into reverse.
Russian stocks on the dollar-denominated RTS index
slumped 12 percent while sovereign and corporate bonds also
retreated.
Middle East stock markets fell especially hard as Brent
Crude dropped through $59 per barrel for the first time
since 2009. Saudi and Dubai stock markets
suffered falls of more than 7 percent.
Emerging markets are already reeling from a strengthening
dollar as the United States recovers, sucking investment into
U.S. assets in pursuit of better returns. This has led to heavy
selling of currencies seen as particularly vulnerable, such as
Turkey, Thailand and Indonesia, and policymakers have started to
consider taking action.
While a falling oil price could help countries dependent on
foreign funding to plug balance-of-payments gaps, analysts are
now warning the rout on energy markets could prompt contagion
beyond energy exporters such as Russia.
"The market needs to see oil prices stabilising. Then we can
reassess the situation. It's risk-off for the time being," said
Commerzbank analyst Simon Quijano-Evans.
Market insiders said expectations are mounting of further
action by Russian authorities to head off a full-blown financial
crisis.
"We think capital controls as a policy measure cannot be off
the table now," said Luis Costa, a senior analyst at Citi.
Benoit Anne, head of emerging markets strategy at Societe
Generale in London, said Moscow "still has some hard work to do"
and the flight from Russian assets appears to be spreading
beyond professional speculators and taking hold among smaller
private investors.
"The big change is it's probably more of a retail flow story
now than a fast money bearish story," he said, though capital
controls are only likely as a "last resort".
Russian dollar bond spreads over U.S. Treasuries -- the
premium investors demand over safe-haven debt -- widened 29
basis points to 695 basis points after crossing the
psychologically critical 600 basis-point level on Monday for the
first time since 2009.
The cost of insuring exposure to Russian debt jumped, with
5-year credit default swaps rising 109 basis points to 656 basis
points, a new 5-1/2 year high, according to financial data
provider Markit.
Events in Russia also affected the rest of eastern Europe,
driving bourses down to multi-month lows.
Budapest's main index led the decline, falling 4.8
percent to its lowest levels since March, Prague's main equities
index hit an 8-week low, falling 2 percent, while Warsaw's
top 20 stocks were at their lowest since August,
shedding 2.3 percent.
Earlier, the Indonesian rupiah had posted a small gain of
0.2 percent against the dollar but has slumped to levels
last seen in the 1998 Asian financial crisis.
The Indonesian government said on Tuesday it would buy
government bonds back from the secondary market if needed as the
rupiah slumps and government bond yields soar on the flight of
capital from the country.
The Turkish lira was trading 0.2 percent lower
against the dollar, having fallen to a record low on Monday.
Earlier, Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said he did not
believe the lira required "strong intervention".
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Giles Elgood)