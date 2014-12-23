EMERGING MARKETS-China gloom halts EM rally, rouble powers on

* Chinese shares post biggest drop in two weeks
* Rouble extends rebound, up almost 3 percent
* Oil holds above $60
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Dec 23 Weak sentiment in China halted a four-day rally
in emerging market stocks on Tuesday, though there was no stopping the resurgent
rouble as steadier oil and central bank muscle-flexing lifted it to a two-week
high.
The MSCI emerging stocks benchmark was down 0.5 percent after
falls of as much as 4 percent in bank and infrastructure firms' shares had seen
Chinese bourses post their biggest daily drop in two weeks.
In Europe, trading was heavily reduced ahead of the Christmas break but
there was continued focus on a rebound in Russian assets, hammered in recent
weeks by the plunge in oil prices and tensions with the West over Ukraine.
With oil holding above $60 a barrel and Russian banks and exporters
said to be selling hard currency on the orders of the central bank, the rouble
was up 2.8 percent against the dollar in its fourth rise in five
days.
Dollar-denominated stocks also climbed 1.7 percent as they took
their gain over the last week to a staggering 45 percent, and Russian bond
markets rose too as their outperformance continued.
"It is difficult to get of sense of what has happened over the last week; it
went from a crazy sell-off to flattening off in a day and now coming back
again," said Regis Chatellier, Director EM Sovereign Credit Strategy at Societe
Generale.
"What it important in my view is that oil has stopped falling, and that has
an important psychological impact for emerging markets."
Greece, which is now part of the main emerging market indices, was also in
the spotlight as its parliament failed to elect a new president at the second
time of asking.
If it fails again in the final round of voting next week, it will trigger a
general election in February. That could bring the anti-IMF/EU bailout Syriza
party to power and revive fears about Greece's future in the euro.
Greek bond yields rose back above 8.1 percent while Athens'
main stock market tumbled 1.5 percent, hovering near a 1-1/2 year low.
Elsewhere, the steadying of oil prices at around $60 a barrel helped keep
the main Middle Eastern stock markets in tight ranges, though emerging
market currencies were broadly a touch lower against the dollar.
In eastern Europe, the Polish zloty edged back towards 15-month lows after
data showed a surprise fall in retail sales and slightly higher-than-expected
unemployment in November.
Most central banks in the region have cut interest rates to record lows and
some analysts are pencilling in more, especially if the ECB begins a QE
programme.
Hungary's central bank has pledged to keep its record-low 2.1 percent base
rate unchanged until the end of next year as growth in central Europe's most
indebted economy is set to slow.
The bank will publish the minutes of its December policy meeting at 1300
GMT.
Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters
Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg
on year
Morgan Stanley
Emrg Mkt Indx 952.91 -4.66 -0.49 -4.96
Czech Rep 954.36 -2.61 -0.27 -3.51
Poland 2329.35 +7.52 +0.32 -2.98
Hungary 16547.23 +6.74 +0.04 -10.86
Romania 6916.66 -7.56 -0.11 +6.51
Greece 846.99 -20.85 -2.40 -27.15
Russia 824.94 +13.91 +1.72 -40.58
South Africa 43636.40 +53.20 +0.12 +5.19
Turkey 84547.96 -595.80 -0.70 +24.70
China 3035.01 -92.44 -2.96 +43.43
India 27506.46 -195.33 -0.71 +29.93
Currencies Latest Prev Local Local
close currency currency
% change % change
in 2014
Czech Rep 27.61 27.56 -0.19 -1.01
Poland 4.27 4.26 -0.35 -2.92
Hungary 313.79 313.59 -0.06 -5.36
Romania 4.47 4.47 -0.13 -0.31
Serbia 121.50 121.00 -0.41 -5.76
Russia 54.61 55.62 +1.84 -39.78
Kazakhstan 182.25 182.55 +0.16 -15.34
Ukraine 15.86 15.86 +0.00 -48.10
South Africa 11.58 11.57 -0.08 -9.77
Kenya 90.35 90.25 -0.11 -4.59
Israel 3.91 3.91 -0.10 -11.36
Turkey 2.32 2.31 -0.16 -7.44
China 6.23 6.22 -0.07 -2.76
India 63.31 63.22 -0.14 -2.38
Brazil 2.67 2.66 -0.05 -11.39
Mexico 14.64 14.65 +0.10 -10.98
Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index
Sov'gn Debt EMBIG 401 -1 0.01 662.67
All data taken from Reuters at 1051 GMT.
Currency percent change calculated from the daily U.S.
close at 2130 GMT.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2014, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)