EMERGING MARKETS-Oil hammers Russia, Gulf; fuels deflation fears in central Europe

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 13 The rouble tumbled more than 3
percent on Tuesday as oil prices slid and expectations grew of
an imminent ratings downgrade to junk for Russia, while
deflationary pressures pushed central European currencies lower.
Brent and U.S. cude futures fell to near six-year lows, down
60 percent since June, a blow for oil exporters Russia, Saudi
Arabia and Malaysia.
Saudi, Qatari and Dubai shares fell more than 1 percent
, while Russia's dollar-denominated index
slumped 2.7 percent. Losses on rouble shares were more
muted at 0.2 percent
MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.3 percent
however, boosted by a stronger China, where data showed
an uptick in trade, and Taiwan which benefited from foreign
buying.
Most Asian currencies also firmed, thanks to lower crude
prices and a slight dollar pullback, though oil exporting
Malaysia's ringgit touched a new 5-1/2-year low. The lira
and rand also rose slightly to the dollar .
"After the run-up in the dollar over the last six months,
the markets were due for a bit of a correction and really, any
signs of dollar weakness people are just jumping," said Per
Hammarlund, emerging markets strategist at SEB, adding
speculation of a U.S. rate hike delay was helping risky assets.
The rouble fell to new 3-1/2-week lows, also weighed
down by fears that Standard & Poor's would soon strip Russia of
its investment grade rating.
Russian dollar bond spreads jumped 13 basis points to 695
bps, the highest since mid-December.
"Another round of severe weakness in the rouble should be
expected," Hammarlund said.
Ukrainian yield spreads widened 57 bps over Treasuries and
the 2017 dollar bond fell 1.5 cent to 58 cents in the dollar
.
A 70 percent writedown is likely on Ukrainian bonds, Goldman
Sachs said, citing central bank reserves at just $7.5 billion
"The market is now pricing a high default probability with a
significant haircut in 2015," Goldman wrote.
Weak oil is meanwhile fuelling deflation fears in central
Europe, with Romania the latest to post below-target inflation
.
In Poland deflation has deepened and prices are likely to
fall in annual terms throughout the first quarter, a finance
ministry official said. The zloty slipped 0.2 percent as the
central bank started a two-day meeting that may deliver more
dovish signals.
The Czech crown fell 0.4 percent to new six-year lows on
speculation the central bank may be forced to weaken the crown
further. The crown has fallen to 28.40 per euro.
On Monday, central bank board member Jiri Rusnok said the
bank saw no reason at present to adjust its ceiling for the
crown currency exchange rate to a weaker level from 27 per euro.
(Additional reporting by Marc Jones)