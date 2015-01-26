EMERGING MARKETS-Central Europe wary after Greek vote; Russian assets tumble

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 26 Russia's rouble fell 2.5 percent
on Monday as oil prices resumed their downward spiral and the
risk of more western sanctions grew, while Greece's election
outcome subdued central European markets.
While the rouble slipped to 10-day lows, dollar-denominated
Moscow stocks fell 4 percent and Russia's $1.5 billion dollar
bond maturing 2043 fell nearly 2 cents to trade at
85.8 cents in the dollar.
U.S. President Barack Obama, reacting to renewed violence in
eastern Ukraine, said Washington was considering all options
short of military action to isolate Russia. The European Union
has called its member states' foreign ministers to an emergency
meeting.
"(Russian) markets are down as oil prices have fallen back
and there has been news about the escalating crisis in eastern
Ukraine which the market had overlooked in recent days," said
Bernd Berg, strategist at Societe Generale in London.
Oil prices slid more than 1 percent after the victory of
leftist party Syriza in Greece and the euro fell to 11-year lows
against the dollar. Syriza aims to overturn much of the
austerity imposed as a condition of bailouts in 2010, prompting
fears of a new bout of financial instability in Europe.
Shares in Greece -- which MSCI included in its emerging
markets index in 2013 -- initially fell 5.2 percent, led
by banking stocks, but later trimmed losses in volatile trade
.
Anxiety spilled over into central Europe with Budapest
down 1 percent and Warsaw off 0.6 percent.
"We see some initial nervousness after the Greek outcome but
a Syriza win was mainly priced in so the main focus in emerging
markets is on the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and
policy decisions in Hungary and Russia. We believe the market
will quickly get over this and look at the Fed," Societe
Generale's Berg said.
He said he was "constructive" on Hungarian and Polish local
bonds as pressure grows on central banks in both countries to
cut interest rates. The forint fell 0.7 percent against the euro
before Tuesday's central bank meeting that is expected to leave
rates on hold but could send a dovish signal.
Most emerging currencies fell versus the firm dollar with
the lira and rand down 0.4 and 0.7 percent respectively
. Weaker oil and Boko Haram violence continued to knock
Nigeria's currency, which fell 1 percent and revisited
record lows reached last week.
