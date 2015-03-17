EMERGING MARKETS-China leads emerging equity gains; currencies rise as dollar eases

| LONDON, March 17
LONDON, March 17 Emerging market stocks rose 0.7
percent on Tuesday, lifted by Chinese shares at seven-year highs
and weaker U.S. data that fuelled expectations the U.S. Federal
Reserve will remain cautious about raising interest rates.
Downbeat U.S. manufacturing and housing data have caused the
dollar index to ease off recent 11 1/2-year highs and Treasury
prices to rise before the start of the Fed's two-day meeting
That, along with hopes of more stimulus from China, have
boosted emerging market assets. Shanghai shares jumped 1.6
percent to their highest since May 2008. India, Turkey
and South Africa rose around 1 percent
. South Korea jumped 2 percent.
Emerging market currencies also firmed slightly. The Turkish
lira gained 0.3 percent to the dollar before a central bank
meeting that is expected to leave interest rates on hold, after
strident criticism of monetary policy by President Tayyip
Erdogan drove the currency to record lows.
However, government ministers' comments supporting the
central bank and Erdogan's recent silence have raised
expectations rates will remain on hold.
"Keeping rates on hold ... would provide the battered
Turkish currency with much needed respite, especially ahead of
the crucial Fed meeting on Wednesday," Rabobank analysts said in
a note.
Among Turkish stocks, the best performing was Turkcell,
which jumped 1.6 percent on news that Russia's Alfa
Telecom had bid $2.8 billion for a stake.
Russian stocks too were higher as oil rose above $54 a
barrel, with the dollar-denominated index up 1.5
percent. The rouble rose.
"Everything points to the fact that the rouble has
stabilised. The central bank cut rates last week and that didn't
have a big impact on the rouble," said Liza Ermolenko, an
economist at Capital Economics.
Ukraine's five-year credit default swaps surged to six-year
highs over 4,400 basis points, according to Markit. Ermolenko
linked that to fears investors would have to take a bigger
writedown during debt restructuring than they had previously
expected.
Ukraine Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said last week that
bondholders would be asked to take maturity extensions and
coupon and principal reductions as part of the restructuring.
She is due to meet creditors in New York and London from the end
of this week.
Ermolenko said there appeared to be a big gap between "what
creditors were expecting and what Ukraine is preparing to do."
Earlier, Indonesia's central bank kept interest rates on
hold at 7.5 percent. The rupiah was up half a percent on the
day, just off 17-year highs
