EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging currencies mixed, stocks higher on lower oil, tepid dollar

| LONDON, March 18
LONDON, March 18 Emerging currencies traded
mixed on Wednesday while stocks rose to an 8-day high, lifted by
lower oil prices and a tepid dollar ahead of a hotly
anticipated Federal Reserve meeting ending later in the day.
In China, the yuan posted its strongest daily gain in a year
to hit a 2-month high against the dollar, which traders
said was likely to reflect central bank intervention. Russia's
rouble rose 0.5 percent as exporters sold hard currencies
to settle tax bills, shrugging off oil falling towards $53 a
barrel.
However, South Africa's rand, Turkey's lira
and the Brazilian real all eased against the greenback
ahead of the Fed's policy statement, widely anticipated to lay
the ground for the first U.S. interest rate hike in nearly a
decade later in the year.
"The immediate focus is on the Federal Open Market Committee
tonight," said UBS strategist Manik Narain.
"I don't think we will get too much relief on emerging
markets and the risk is the market realises the Fed is
determined to move at a faster trajectory than the market is
pricing in," he added.
Emerging market stocks rose 0.6 percent to an
8-day high, gaining ground for the third straight session,
lifted by China's benchmark indexes jumping
more than 2 percent to a near 7-year high on hopes that Beijing
will unveil fresh economic stimulus.
In Moscow, both dollar and rouble-denominated shares gained
ground while in Israel shares rose 0.6 percent
after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won a surprise
election victory, though the shekel traded flat.
Across the Middle East, stocks were trading well in the red
with Dubai down as much as 4.5 percent, dragged down by
sliding oil prices.
In eastern Europe, currencies traded flat to lower against
the euro as Bulgaria and Slovenia gear up to issue euro
denominated bonds.
"For finance ministries this is possibly a case of
'goldilocks' timing; right after the start of ECB QE and before
potential pressure from rising U.S. yields and a rebound in
inflation," Unicredit analysts told clients of the heavy demand
for recent euro debt issues from Croatia and Bulgaria.
Romania is also expected to tap markets in the coming days.
In Ukraine, dollar bond prices recovered across the curve by
as much as 1.255 cents following a drubbing on Tuesday when
talks about restructuring Kiev's debt ran into difficulties
straight from the beginning.
Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko pledged late on Tuesday in
Washington that the country wants to be flexible over
renegotiating its debt and would not rule out any form of
agreement.
