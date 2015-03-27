EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks pressured by dollar and Middle East troubles

| LONDON, March 27
LONDON, March 27 Emerging market stocks were
trading lower on Friday and set for a weekly loss as a strong
dollar lured investors away and worries about stability in the
Middle East depressed investor sentiment.
The MSCI emerging equities index was 0.4 percent
lower while the Asia excluding Japan benchmark
eased 0.1 percent.
Crude oil prices fell as investors reassessed the potential
impact of the escalating conflict in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia
and allies carried out air strikes on Iranian-backed Houthi
rebels earlier in the week.
"Oil has again taken centre stage as the deteriorating
stability in the Middle East sent prices rocketing roughly 5
percent (on Thursday), although some of the gains have been
reversed this morning," SEB analysts said in a note.
Russia's rouble was 0.6 percent lower against the
dollar while Gulf assets were mixed, with Saudi Arabia's bourse
trading up 0.4 percent and Dubai retreating 0.8
percent.
Emerging market assets have also come under pressure in
recent weeks from the prospect of higher interest rates in the
United States, which has pushed the dollar higher, luring
investment to the promise of higher returns.
Money continues to flow out of emerging market-themed funds,
according to weekly figures from EPFR cited by bankers on
Friday.
Emerging market local bond funds lost 0.4 percent of assets
under management, while emerging equity funds lost 0.3 percent
in the week to March 25.
"It seems that investors are not convinced that the pause in
the appreciation of the US dollar is anything but temporary. Low
levels of conviction together with weak Chinese data are not
helpful for attracting flows to EM," said Standard Bank
analysts.
Central European currencies weakened against the euro as the
region's central banks tackle the threat of deflation with
interest rate cuts.
The Hungarian forint was 0.3 percent lower as the
central bank governor said cutting rates further from the record
low reached this week was a possibility.
The threat of instability in the Middle East knocked Turkish
assets, pushing the lira down 0.8 percent against the
dollar while stocks fell by more than 1 percent.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Toby Chopra)