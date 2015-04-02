EMERGING MARKETS-Dollar, U.S. data lift emerging stocks to 1-month high

(ADVISORY: There will be no emerging market report from London
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, April 2 Emerging market shares hit a
one-month high on Thursday thanks to disappointing U.S. data
stemming investment flows lured away by dollar assets.
MSCI's emerging equity index rose 0.9 percent,
with Russia and Hungary clocking some of the biggest gains after
Wednesday's data on U.S. jobs and the pace of manufacturing
growth came in short of expectations, weighing on the dollar
.
Russian dollar-denominated stocks rose 1.6 percent
and their rouble peers added 0.3 percent. The rouble
gained more than 1 percent against the dollar, riding the
tailwind of a 5 percent jump in oil prices on Wednesday even
though crude traded a touch lower early on Thursday.
"For quite a long time, the market was driven by the risk of
a (Federal Reserve interest rate) hike, the situation in Russia
and Ukraine, the ECB and the oil price move," said Regis
Chatellier, EM credit strategist at Societe Generale.
"But now all these things are behind us, the market is
looking for the next driver and that's kindling some risk
appetite."
Trade was thin in many markets, with India closed for a
holiday and many markets in Europe and Africa due to shut on
Friday for a long holiday weekend.
In Turkey, stocks added 0.49 percent and the lira
strengthened 0.18 percent against the dollar as the
government confirmed its 4 percent economic growth target for
this year. It also pledged that a 7.5 billion lira ($2.9
billion) package to boost employment, industrial investment and
production would have no negative impact on the budget.
Many eastern European stock markets still enjoyed the glow
of Wednesday's healthy PMI data, with Hungary shares up 0.70
percent.
The picture looked more mixed for currencies across eastern
Europe, where many traded flat to slightly higher.
Meanwhile in Poland, the zloty weakened against the euro
after the central bank governor criticised a
regulator's proposal to let holders of Swiss franc denominated
mortgages convert their debt into local currency at historical
exchange rates, saying it would be "fatal" for lenders.
In Nigeria, dollar-denominated sovereign debt and some
hard-currency corporate issues traded lower following two days
of strong gains after opposition leader Muhammadu Buhari won a
largely peaceful presidential poll.
