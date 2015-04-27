EMERGING MARKETS-China stock surge lifts emerging index to new 7-1/2 mth high

LONDON, April 27 Stimulus hopes fuelled a 3 percent Chinese equity surge on Monday, boosting Asian currencies and pushing emerging stocks to 7-1/2-month highs, though Russian markets tumbled, with the rouble down 1.8 percent to the dollar.

Lacklustre U.S. data on Friday rekindled hope the U.S. Federal Reserve would be in no hurry to raise interest rates, providing another boost to emerging markets which have benefited this year from waning Fed tightening expectations.

Shanghai and Shenzen-listed shares jumped 3 percent bringing 2015 gains to almost 40 percent and having doubled over six months. The gains are down to fiscal and monetary stimulus, expectation of infrastructure spending and mergers of state-run firms.

Taiwan, the third biggest component of MSCI index after China and South Korea, touched new 15-year highs.

"The strongest drivers have been a gradual easing of expectations of tighter U.S. policy and a flatter profile in the dollar. Those two combined have helped the outlook for EM equities," said John Lomax, head of emerging equity strategy at HSBC.

"With China slowing down, we are seeing the central bank moving to stimulate and the expectation is of more to come. The rally is being driven by easing growth and easier policy."

Those factors have lifted currencies too, with the Taiwan dollar and Korean won hitting five and three-month highs respectively .

In emerging Europe, the rouble fell 1.8 percent on expectation of a bigger interest rate cut than predicted. The rouble has risen 13 percent this year versus the dollar.

"We think the (central bank) could cut rates more aggressively than at the previous policy meeting and also more than market consensus assumes," Renaissance Capital analyst Oleg Kouzmin wrote, predicting 150 bps. "Inflation is performing better than expected, rouble looks much stronger, inflation and devaluation expectations remain well-behaved."

The lira slipped 0.6 percent against the dollar, staying just off Friday's record lows.

Central Europe shrugged off Greece concerns, with Warsaw and Budapest stocks rising around 1 percent .

Hungarian drugmaker Richter jumped 3 percent after the firm said one of its products could receive a licence to be used widely in the European Union.

The zloty firmed 0.4 percent against the euro and the forint gained 0.2 percent. The dinar, which hit six-week lows on Friday because of Serbia's exposure to Greece, also recovered 0.2 percent.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, re-elected on the weekend with 97.7 percent of the vote, quashed expectations of a currency devaluation. But six-month non-deliverable forwards did not budge, pricing the tenge 11 percent weaker.

