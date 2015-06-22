EMERGING MARKETS-East Europe benefits from Greek deal hopes

| LONDON, June 22
LONDON, June 22 Signs of a last-minute deal to
prevent a Greek default propelled emerging stocks to their
biggest one-day rise in more than two months and the relief also
lifted emerging currencies, especially in eastern Europe.
MSCI's emerging equity index rose 1 percent,
pulling off 2-1/2 month lows hit last week when Athens appeared
headed towards default and a euro exit just as the U.S. Federal
Reserve is preparing for its first rate rise in almost a decade.
The Athens market jumped more than 8 percent as euro
zone officials said Greece's reform proposals were "reasonable".
Chinese markets, which suffered sharp falls last week, were
shut but other big Asian bourses such as Taiwan and India rose
more than 1 percent. In emerging Europe, Polish stocks bounced 2
percent off last week's three-month lows, while Czech
and Hungarian stocks rose 1 percent .
Currencies across the region also firmed, with the Hungarian
forint gaining half a percent against the euro and the
zloty up 0.3 percent. Polish 10-year yields pulled off 10-month
highs hit last week
Relief was less evident in the relatively illiquid markets
of the Balkans which have trade and banking links with Greece.
The Romanian leu rose 0.2 percent off six-month lows
while Romanian and Serbian stocks rose 0.3 percent
.
Bulgarian eurobonds rose across the curve, its 2022 issue up
0.6 cent after touching record lows last week around 95 cents in
the euro
Analysts advised caution, despite some knee-jerk gains.
"The duration of any relief for EM assets this morning will
obviously depend on ... today's preparatory meeting on Greece
... At the moment it looks like a possible compromise but
disappointments were too often on the agenda in the past, if not
within the first day then within the week or month," Simon
Quijano-Evans, head of EM research at Commerzbank, told clients.
On other markets, Russian stocks rose 1.6 percent
and the rouble firmed 0.5 percent, shrugging off a EU decision
to extend sanctions imposed on Moscow to January 2016 and
focusing more on the Greek deal hopes and higher oil prices.
Pavel Laberko, portfolio manager at UBP, said that there was
a flip side, due to Moscow's tit-for-tat sanctions on the West.
"Companies that produce meat, fruit and other food have a
unique opportunity to grow their operations as imports are
restricted by Russia's so-called anti-sanctions," Laberko said.
"Similarly, local producers of oil field equipment have a
chance to try to develop their analogues of formerly imported
products, now that the sanctions are here to stay for an
extended period."
In Africa, Mozambique's $850 million bond traded lower at 87
cents in the dollar after a local newspaper quoted the finance
minister on Friday as saying the bond's tenor was too short and
the interest rate was too high. The issue had
traded around 95 cents in the dollar before the report
.
