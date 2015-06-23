EMERGING MARKETS-Prospect of Greece deal lifts eastern Europe, emerging stocks

| LONDON, June 23
LONDON, June 23 Emerging market stocks rose to
near three-week highs with Chinese shares bouncing off recent
lows on Tuesday, and optimism over a possible rescue deal for
Greece put wind into the sails of eastern European assets
despite a stronger dollar.
MSCI's broadest emerging market index gained 0.4
percent and the Asia ex-Japan index was up 0.8
percent. Chinese stocks ended a volatile session 3.2 percent
higher as investors renewed their faith in the China bull run
despite recent sharp corrections .
Across eastern Europe, stocks and currencies strengthened on
signs that a deal could be at hand to stave off a Greek default,
even though some euro zone leaders warned much work was still
needed before an agreement could be reached.
"First EU comments about a possible opening towards debt
relief for Greece are also a first step towards finding a
solution that is not disruptive, and as such a positive for
markets," Simon Quijano-Evans, head of emerging markets research
at Commerzbank wrote in a note to clients.
"EM assets will obviously continue to follow the ups and
downs of Eurozone discussions that still have a long way to go,
judging by numerous leaders' comments, and then we get back to
Fed and US-data following."
Stock indices in Poland, Czech Republic and
Serbia gained between 0.4 and 1.4 percent, taking
their cue from Greek shares which jumped 3.2 percent.
Most currencies across the region followed suit, with the
zloty and the leu strengthening against the
euro while the dinar and crown were flat.
In Hungary, stocks and the forint gained
ground as optimism about a deal for Greece more than offset an
expected cut in interest rates at today's central bank meeting.
Policy makers are expected to deliver their third 15-basis
point interest rate cut in as many months, which would lower the
key rate to a record low 1.5 percent.
Yields in 10-year bonds from Poland -- the region's biggest
economy, most liquid market and often used as a regional proxy
-- has shed 20 basis points off highs hit last week.
Meanwhile the stronger dollar did inflict some losses in
currencies elsewhere.
In Israel, bond yields were rising and the
shekel traded unchanged against the dollar after hitting
an eight-month high on Monday following the central bank keeping
interest rates on hold and signaling it would hold off bond
buying.
In Turkey, the lira slipped 0.3 percent and stocks
are trading a touch lower with little sign of progress of the
political vacuum ending and a week to go before President Tayyip
Erdogan is expected to give a mandate to the ruling AK Party to
form a government.
In Russia, dollar-denominated stocks lost 1.5
percent and the rouble weakened 0.8 percent against the
greenback, failing to profit from oil prices nudging up.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)