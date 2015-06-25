EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging shares snap 3-day winning streak as China, Greece weigh

| LONDON, June 25
LONDON, June 25 Emerging stocks snapped a
three-day losing streak on Thursday as Greece's debt
negotiations dragged on and Chinese stocks suffered heavy losses
despite an easing in bank lending rules.
Receding hopes of a last-minute bailout deal to help Greece
avert default next week have fuelled losses on global equity
markets, with MSCI's emerging index down half a percent
following 3.5 percent gains in the past six days.
Pressure also came from China where mainland shares fell
more than 3 percent , reversing early gains
after authorities scrapped rules on banks' lending ratios that
some analysts estimated could unleash $1.1 trillion in cash. The
banking sub-index closed 2.4 percent lower.
Analysts said investors look inclined to book profits off
this year's rip-roaring Chinese equity rally, especially after
last week's 13 percent loss underscored the market's fragility.
Sentiment is also pressured by waves of new share listings,
with 28 IPOs given the green light on Thursday, and after demand
at a bond auction on Wednesday fell short for the first time in
a year.
"Bearing in mind that on the year the A-share market is up
120 percent, it has all the hallmarks of a bubble. So the falls
from the peaks hit this month are either a sign of the bubble
bursting or represent a mini-correction on the way up," said
Neil Shearing head of emerging markets at Capital Economics.
Worries around emerging assets also centre on growth, with
this week's PMI data showing that Chinese factory output remains
lacklustre. South Korea slashed growth forecasts for the year,
pushing the won down 0.15 percent to a one-week low.
In emerging Europe, Greece weighed heaviest, with the
Hungarian forint down 0.4 percent against the euro
especially after the central bank cut interest rate and flagged
more to come. The Czech crown was flat, with the central bank
expected to hold interest rates near zero.
Romania's leu however rose 0.4 percent
The rouble pulled back 0.7 percent to the dollar as oil
prices steadied after falling $1 on Wednesday.
Emerging bond yields crept higher again, with Polish 10-year
yields standing 20 bps higher than the two-week lows hit on
Monday.
"The reaction is pretty muted even in places such as
Bulgaria and Romania where (Greek) linkages are stronger. Either
it means there is faith that Greece will stay or that broader
dislocation from a Greek exit will be limited," Shearing said.
The mood was more buoyant in Gulf stock markets, with Saudi
Ground Services jumping to the 10 percent daily limit
after listing shares on the Riyadh bourse. Dubai-listed Amanat
rose 1.5 percent, adding to Wednesday's 15 percent
gains fuelled by signs a local firm was building a stake in it.
Barclays advised almost doubling emerging equity allocations
to an overweight 17.8 percent.
"EM equities have suffered from poor demand trends in
developed markets, which have hampered their exports and
earnings. An expected quickening in global growth in the second
half should help reverse this," they added.
