EMERGING MARKETS-Chinese stocks meltdown shows no sign of ending

* Chinese stocks slammed 10 percent for the week
* Eastern Europe under pressure from Greece worries
* MSCI EM index fall since April nears 10 percent
* Dollar dip provides some relief for currencies
By Marc Jones
LONDON, July 3 Emerging markets were
overshadowed on Friday by a third straight week of heavy falls
for Chinese stocks, though the pressure eased in the currency
markets after tepid U.S. jobs data halted the dollar's upward
march.
Central and eastern Europe continued to be
weighed down by Greece's problems and the worry that if it left
the euro it would trigger new wave of economic and banking
system distress that would impact the wider region.
It all left MSCI's main emerging market index in
the red for a third straight day and took its slump since late
April to almost ten percent after eight weekly falls in the last
ten.
China's previously high-flying stocks have been the main
culprit. They took another 5.4 percent
battering on Friday, were down double that for the week and are
now almost 30 percent lower than they were in mid-June.
Adding to the jitters, the country's regulators said they
were investigating suspected market manipulation and would cut
the amount of new companies due to float on the stock markets in
the coming weeks.
Gary Greenberg, head of emerging markets for fund manager
Hermes in London, said one of the problems was that slumps like
the one in China tended to become self-reinforcing.
"The overall market conditions are poor but the government
responses are a bit panicked rather than calm and considered,"
he told Reuters.
"The problem is you need to let the market reach its own
level rather than meddle, and they are meddling," he said,
adding that market level could be around 10-15 percent lower
than now.
With U.S. markets closed for an Independence Day holiday,
markets were thinner than usual, but Thursday's slightly
weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls jobs data remained a
drag on the dollar, although it was beginning to wear off.
Most eastern European currencies remained
up against the greenback, but it was on the comeback trail
against most of Asia and Latin America.
Malaysia's ringgit hit a 10-year low after the Wall
Street Journal reported Prime Minister Najib Razak had close to
$700 million in deposits from troubled state fund 1MDB wired
into his personal account. The fund denied the report, saying it
had never provided any money to Najib.
Friday's depreciation made the ringgit emerging Asia's worst
performing currency this year. "It doesn't help market
confidence," one analyst said.
In Africa, the focus remained on Nigeria as oil prices fell
again, adding to the country's economic difficulties.
The afterglow from March, when an incumbent president handed
over power peacefully after what was seen as Nigeria's freest
ever election, is dissipating as new leader Muhammadu Buhari
shows little sign of following up on promises of economic
reform.
Nigerian stocks were down for a fifth straight
week.
