EMERGING MARKETS-China stock bounce lifts emerging equity index off 2-year low

| LONDON, July 9
LONDON, July 9 A bounce in mainland Chinese
shares on Thursday lifted emerging equities off two-year lows,
while currencies also got some respite, including the yuan which
steadied slightly after days of volatility.
The Shanghai index rose 6 percent, its biggest
percentage gain in six years, as new government support measures
curbed selling. Shenzen shares jumped 6.4 percent and
Hong Kong rose 4.6 percent.
Those gains lifted MSCI equity index 1.6 percent after its
near-5 percent plunge on Wednesday, its biggest one-day loss
since June 2013 during the so-called taper tantrum.
Despite the view that the respite was temporary, it offered
relief to Asian currencies with offshore-traded yuan steady off
four-month lows and implied yuan volatility, a gauge of
expected exchange rate swings, easing in the derivatives market
having hit six-week highs in the previous session.
Chinese 5-year credit default swaps also eased, dropping 6
basis points to 98 bps, down from 22-month highs, Markit data
showed.
"The good news is that we see no macro meltdown (from the
stock market falls). The bad news is that this is a huge blow to
the reform process," SEB's head of Asia strategy Sean Yokota
told clients.
Yokota saw widespread contagion and currency instability as
unlikely, noting foreigners owned 644 billion yuan worth of
Shanghai shares, or 1.6 percent of the market capitalisation.
"There is little risk of foreign capital outflows that make
equity selloff lead to currency instability. If your capital
account is closed, you don't need to impose capital controls
like Greece," he said.
In emerging Europe, weighed down by the Greek crisis, there
were also gains. The Athens bourse is to remain shut until
Monday, but Russian, Czech, Hungarian and Turkish markets all
rose about 1 percent .
Currencies across the region also rose, with the zloty and
forint up 0.25 percent versus the euro .
Dollar-based currencies such as the rand, rouble and lira were
up about half a percent .
The picture was less rosy in Poland, where markets are
pricing in higher political risk ahead of elections that could
see the euro-sceptic opposition take power.
As central Europe's largest market, Poland is also often
used as a proxy for less-liquid Balkan markets such as Romania
and Bulgaria which are also more exposed to Greece.
Polish CDS eased slightly from 16-month highs hit on
Wednesday but Warsaw stocks were flat near 22-month lows
. The index is weighed down by bank shares which have
been hit this week by plans to make them shoulder some of the
costs of converting Swiss franc debt into zloty
debt.
Banks extended losses after falling 4-5 percent on
Wednesday, with Getin down 2 percent and PKO falling
0.3 percent.
Commerzbank said Polish underperformance was unsurprising.
"Greece has little direct impact on Poland, but potentially
much larger indirect impact through broader market spillover,"
it said, citing the loan conversion as an additional issue.
"What is clear is that both parties are pushing in the
direction of FX loan conversion; hence, there is little sense in
hoping for an outcome where banks somehow escape unscathed.
Hence, it is a potential negative development for Polish
assets."
Bulgarian stocks fell 0.7 percent to 18-month low.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Editing by Louise Ireland)