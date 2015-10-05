EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks, currencies rally as markets trim dollar positions

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 5 Emerging market stocks rose more
than 1 percent on Monday to two-week highs as markets priced in
a delay to U.S. interest rate rises, though growing political
tension prevented Turkish assets from taking part in the rally.
Data on Friday showed weak job creation in the United
States, setting off a rally in emerging market assets as the
conviction grew the U.S. Federal Reserve would not raise rates
until March 2016.
That may prolong uncertainty for emerging markets, but it
also gives them some breathing space before global borrowing
costs start to rise.
Emerging market stocks are up 6 percent in the past four
sessions while sovereign dollar bond yield spreads
have tightened 11 basis points to 469 bps over Treasuries
.
As the dollar flagged, emerging market currencies reached
two-week highs, including weak links Indonesian rupiah and
Malaysian ringgit. They jumped half a percent .
Tentative commodity price gains helped the rand and rouble rise
almost 1 percent .
Rabobank analysts said markets were trimming long dollar
positions on fading expectations of a Fed move this year.
"The high yielders represented by the Turkish lira and the
South African rand should benefit the most from the prospect of
U.S. rates staying at virtually zero for longer," they said.
Most are pessimistic, however, that the rally will last.
"Fed expectations may get pushed out but the problem for
emerging markets is the data won't change the Fed's direction,"
said Bernd Berg, a strategist at Societe Generale.
"What will trigger a real rally will be a move to a neutral
or easing policy stance but for that we will need to see weeks
and months of very bad data."
One of the markets considered vulnerable to higher Fed rates
is Turkey, which has a big funding deficit and is seeing
increasing violence before Nov. 1 elections.
Turkey also accused Russian warplanes of violating its
airspace near the Syrian border on the weekend and said it had
scrambled two F-16 jets.
And Monday data showed inflation had risen in September to
near 8 percent, with a jump in core inflation reflecting the
depreciation of the lira.
The lira touched two-week highs before reversing to fall 0.2
percent though shares gained 1.7 percent.
Russian stocks rose almost 3 percent as oil and
metals prices gained. Neighbouring commodity exporter Kazakhstan
saw stocks rise 2.25 percent, but the tenge failed to
strengthen despite Friday's 400 bps rate rise.
Russia's Gazprom is meeting investors this week with a view
to raising one billion euros via a five-year bond - the first
Russian deal since Gazprom's $700 million bond last November.
Corporate bonds have become rare outside Asia as appetite
has soured and JPMorgan advised clients to stay underweight.
It cut 2015 issuance estimates to $251 billion from previous
$330 billion forecasts. A Fed postponement theoretically extends
the window for new issues, the bank said, but the delay also
heightens worries about the challenges facing EM companies.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )