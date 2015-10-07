EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend rally for sixth day, currencies gain

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 7 Emerging market stocks extended
their rally into a sixth day on Wednesday, reaching seven-week
highs, and currencies strengthened against the dollar on
expectations U.S. rate rises would be delayed into 2016.
Last Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data has put
off the prospect of a rate increase, helping emerging market
assets to stabilise after selling off in August and September.
The benchmark emerging equity index was up 2.2
percent, with Hong Kong shares leading the gains, closing
more than 3 percent higher. Stocks rallied more than 1 percent
in Russia, Turkey and South Africa and
"What may have changed in the past two months is that while
growth momentum across emerging markets is still negative, the
pace of deterioration seems to be slowing," said Maarten-Jan
Bakkum, investment strategist for emerging market funds at NN
Investments.
"It's not super good news, but it's good news all the same.
It seems to be bottoming out."
Investors pulled some $3.2 billion from emerging market
equity exchange-traded products in September, global data from
asset manager BlackRock showed, and net outflows are at almost
$30 billion for the year to date. But BlackRock said outflows
seemed to be abating.
"Q3 outflows for the category remain significant, and while
it might be too early to call the bottom of the market for EM,
it is an area to watch," said Ursula Marchioni, chief strategist
EMEA, at BlackRock iShares.
Morgan Stanley said it was time to increase equity exposure
to emerging and commodity markets and trim European stocks.
"The real kicker should come from an improvement in news
flow around China - on both economic growth and policymaking -
which should drive a pick-up in sentiment more broadly across
the emerging market space," analysts wrote in a research note.
Some of the most beaten-down emerging market currencies
rallied against the dollar. The Indonesian rupiah was on
course for its best daily performance in seven years, up around
3.3 percent against the dollar, after gaining all week.
Central bank interventions have helped to
put a floor under the currency, and a third round of stimulus
measures will be announced on Wednesday, aimed at supporting
consumption and reviving economic growth.
Malaysia's ringgit was poised for its largest daily
gain in two years, up more than 5 percent against the dollar at
a five-week high.
Malaysia's August exports were better than expected, up 4.1
percent year-on-year, thanks to rising shipments to Singapore,
China and the United States.
The ringgit was named by star Templeton bond investor
Michael Hasenstab as one of the emerging market currencies he is
buying. He also said valuations on some assets provided a
"multi-decade" buying opportunity.
The Russian rouble strengthened 1.4 percent, matching
a rise in Brent crude futures.
Nickel and palladium giant Norilsk Nickel issued
the first big Russian Eurobond. That signalled companies are
gearing up to tap international markets again after a 10-month
hiatus caused by the conflict with Ukraine.
South Africa's rand and Turkey's lira also
extended gains, rising 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.
Yet the general outlook remained discouraging. The
International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts late
on Tuesday and predicted the biggest hit to growth would come
from emerging markets. It lowered its forecast for them to 4
percent growth, although China is seen growing at 6.8 percent
this year.
China's foreign exchange reserves posted their biggest
quarterly decline on record in July-September, down $180
billion, after the central bank intervened to stabilise the
yuan.
For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jus35t
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/weh36s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging Europe performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/jun28s
For GRAPHIC on MSCI frontier index performance 2015, see link.reuters.com/zyh97s
For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see
For TURKISH market report, see
For RUSSIAN market report, see )
(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Larry King)