EMERGING MARKETS-Feeble U.S. data cheers emerging stocks and currencies

LONDON Oct 15 Emerging assets chalked up broad
gains on Thursday, helped by the fading prospect of a Federal
Reserve interest rate hike wetting investors' appetite for
riskier assets, sending stocks to their highest level in a week
and boosting many currencies.
Wednesday's data showing that U.S. retail sales barely rose
in September and producer prices posted their largest fall in
eight months sent the dollar to a seven-week low from
which it recovered only a sliver on Thursday.
MSCI's emerging share index snapped a two-day
losing streak and jumped some 2 percent with stocks across China
ending their session even higher, also helped by rising hopes
that a key Communist Party meeting later this month could bring
fresh stimulus.
Currencies broadly gained against the dollar with South
Africa's rand and Turkey's lira both advancing 0.8 percent to
their strongest level since August.
"Disappointing figures increased investors' expectations
that the Fed will delay its first hike since 2006 until March
next year," Rabobank analysts wrote in a research note.
"In the EM universe, the high yielders represented by the
South African rand and the Turkish lira benefited the most from
yet another disappointing set of US data."
A senior World Bank adviser also said on Thursday that the
bank would talk to its members about compensating countries like
Turkey for the costs of hosting refugees from Syria for long
periods, which could amount to as much 1.4 percent of gross
domestic product.
Russia's rouble shrugged off oil prices nudging lower thanks
to the start of the end-of-month tax period with the currency
strengthening more than 1 percent while
dollar-denominated stocks gained more than 2 percent.
But Kazakhstan's tenge weakened 0.2 percent after the
central bank said it will sell $3 billion dollars by the end of
October from the state oil fund on the foreign exchange market
rather than its own reserves. The tenge has lost more than a
third of its value since the start of the year.
Meanwhile currencies in central and eastern Europe traded
flat to weaker against the euro with the Serbian dinar
a touch stronger after easing on Wednesday when the central bank
cut interest rates for the third time in as many months to
revive inflation and support the economy.
In Ukraine, the government announced that a majority of
creditors had voted in favour of its debt swap proposal,
critical to its $40 billion IMF-led bailout plan, with the
exception of Russia which did not participate in voting on
Wednesday.
Russia will get another chance at the end of the month to
vote on the bill but Kiev could take Moscow to court if it
refused to participate, said Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Heneghan)