EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies gain along with commodities prices

SAO PAULO, April 27 Latin American currencies
strengthened on Monday, driven by higher oil and copper prices
as well as encouraging economic data from Mexico.
    In equities markets, Mexican and Chilean stocks traded
mostly stronger while Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
 dropped off a five-month high.
    Data on Monday showed that Mexico's unemployment rate fell
to the lowest in over two years in March, while a separate
release showed a rise in factory exports. 
    The Mexican peso gained about 0.4 percent against the
dollar. The currency was also aided by a slight rise in oil
prices on signs that U.S. shale output may have started to
decline.
    Fellow oil producer Colombia saw its peso gain 1.6
percent while the Brazilian real  strengthened to
2.91 per dollar, its strongest level since early March.
    Meanwhile, Chile's peso firmed about 0.6 percent on
higher prices for copper, the country's main export. 
    "The rebound in commodity prices has changed relative risk
perception across the producer-importer spectrum," wrote Brown
Brothers Harriman analysts led by Marc Chandler on Monday,
citing an increase in iron ore and oil prices in April. "This
has added confidence to the recovery of currencies, such as
Brazil's real."
    The Bovespa stock index ended a three-day rally as a 2
percent gain in iron ore producer Vale SA failed to
offset a nearly 5 percent decline in preferred shares of
state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known
as Petrobras.
    Morgan Stanley analysts lowered their recommendation on
Petrobras' U.S.-listed American depositary receipts to
underweight on Monday. The company is currently struggling under
a heavy debt load and the ongoing implications of a
multibillion-dollar corruption scandal. 
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1538 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes             Latest          Daily   YTD pct
                                             pct    change
                                          change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,068.1      0.72      10.9
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                   2,762.16      1.05      0.21
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa              55,935.25     -1.16     11.85
 Mexico IPC                  45,912.06       0.3      6.41
 Chile IPSA                   4,108.82      0.81      6.70
 Chile IGPA                  19,887.95       0.7      5.39
 Argentina MerVal            12,390.67     -0.15     44.43
 Colombia IGBC               10,695.93      0.92     -8.07
 Peru IGRA                   13,158.81      0.67    -11.05
 Venezuela IBC                5,692.59         0    108.02
                                                          
 Currencies                     Latest     Daily   YTD pct
                                             pct    change
                                          change  
 Brazil real                    2.9100      1.46    -19.01
 Mexico peso                   15.3102      0.36    -14.89
 Chile peso                      609.2      0.58    -13.64
 Colombia peso                 2,413.1      1.61    -19.94
 Peru sol                       3.1321      0.10    -10.83
 Argentina peso                 8.8925     -0.03    -26.99
 (interbank)                                      
 Argentina peso                  12.61      1.51    -20.70
 (parallel)                                       
 
 (Reporting by Asher Levine, editing by G Crosse)

