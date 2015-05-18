Itau bond sale adds momentum to positive session in LatAm

NEW YORK, May 18 (IFR) - Latin American bond markets ended
Monday's session well bid, after Brazilian lender Itau-Unibanco
broke a six-month lull in US dollar bond issuance from the
country.
The US$1bn three-year bond issue, which priced at a final
spread of 190bp over US Treasuries to yield 2.86%, helped boost
sentiment across the region, coming on the heels of
better-than-expected first-quarter results for Brazilian
state-run oil company Petrobras.
The bond marked the first such sale by a Brazilian issuer in
the US dollar market since November, when a slew of arrests
connected to an alleged bribery scheme at Petrobras rattled the
market's faith in the country's credit market.
Books peaked at around US$2.5bn on the Itau deal, which most
bankers thought came in line with fair value after leads
tightened pricing by a good 10bp.
After accounting for a 50bp senior-to-sub differential and a
Treasury spread of around 260bp on Itau's existing sub debt due
2020, bankers put fair value on a five-year at around 210bp, or
190bp for a three-year.
Tight pricing on the Itau trade may encourage more Brazilian
issuers to step forth in what is an increasingly favorable
backdrop for the country's credits.
"Bankers are itching for reasons to get (Brazilian credits)
to come to market," said a banker away from the deal. "There
have been a few deals, but they haven't come because of pricing
issues."
This comes as sovereign and corporate credits across the
region ended the session between 3bp and 8bp tighter in spread
terms as prices held steady in spite of a widening of US
Treasury yields.
Bonds issued by Petrobras ended the day between 10bp and
25bp tighter, depending on the maturity, with 2024s and 2044s
last quoted at spreads of 395bp-390bp and 430bp-420bp
respectively, according to a corporate bond trader in New York.
"It feels like there is cash coming into the market after it
got a little oversold last week," said a sovereign bond trader
in New York. "Single-name credit default swaps and indices are
doing well."
Among high-yielders, Argentine bonds appeared to be the
outperformers, with US dollar-denominated Pars up 1.5 points in
price to 58.75-59.25 and Discounts last quoted at around 99.25,
according to the sovereign trader.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)