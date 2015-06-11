Jamaica preps investor meetings through Citigroup

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
NEW YORK, June 11 (IFR) - Jamaica is readying investor meetings in Europe and the US through Citigroup, according to an investor.
The Caribbean nation, rated Caa2/B/B-, will see accounts in Los Angeles on June 16, in New York on June 18, in Boston in June 19, in London on June 22, in Germany on June 23 and in Amsterdam on June 24.
Meetings are being as described as a non-deal roadshow, but markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding to retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.