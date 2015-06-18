US LATAM WRAP-AES Panama flies solo in quiet LatAm market

NEW YORK, June 18 (IFR) - AES Panama cut a lonely figure as
it came with the only LatAm bond deal Thursday, despite
expectations of a new surge in supply after the Fed's dovish
statements yesterday.
The backdrop for issuance was relatively benign, as US
stocks rallied and sentiment was buoyed by hopes that financial
aid to Greece would be extended until year-end.
"The equity market is ripping and the FOMC statement was
perceived as dovish," one syndicate official told IFR. "That is
a nice backdrop for the market."
But AES Panama got the market's full attention as other
borrowers were heard waiting for either better secondary levels
or several more days of stability.
The risk of any spillover from Greek debt talks is also a
concern.
The Panamanian utility, rated BB-/BB+, priced a US$300m
seven-year at par to yield 6% after books peaked at around
US$850m.
That was at the tight end of guidance of 6.125% (+/-12.5bp)
and inside of initial price thoughts of low-to-mid 6s.
After AES Panama, the Jamaican sovereign and Mexican
hospitality company Grupo Posadas are the only borrowers visible
in the pipeline.
Some bankers think junk-rated Grupo Posadas might try its
luck with a liability management transaction in an effort to
retire its 7.875% 2017s, which is callable in November.
The company made a similar move in late 2012, when it issued
the 2017s to retire its 9.25% 2015s. The 2017s have been trading
at 105.25-105.50 or at a yield of 4.60% to the first call,
according to one banker.
"I would think investors would want to see them term out
that bond," the banker said.
"I am note sure if they would get a smaller coupon, but
terming out debt is more important for these guys than saving
50bp."
Elsewhere, Pacific Rubiales's 2025s slipped another half a
point to 78.50-79.50 following news that O'Hara Administration
Co, which holds about 20% of the company, has begun a proxy
fight to prevent a takeover by Alfa and Harbor Energy.
Argentine bonds also continued to trade heavily, though they
were recovering from their lows, with the Bonar 2024s being
quoted at 96.00-96.65.
The bonds fell yesterday after presidential candidate Daniel
Scioli's selected Carlos Zannini - a close confidant of
incumbent President Cristina Kirchner - as his running mate.
PIPELINE
Grupo Posadas is poised to kick off roadshows this week
through Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan
ahead of a possible USD 144A/Reg S bond sale.
The company, rated B2/B/B+ by Moody's/S&P/Fitch, will start
investor meetings in Los Angeles on Friday. Next week, it will
see accounts in London on June 22, in Boston on June 23 and in
New York on June 24.
The Government of Aruba, rated BBB+ by S&P and BBB- by Fitch
(both stable), has mandated Credit Suisse and Raiffeisen Schweiz
to lead a roadshow in Switzerland this week.
The Caribbean island is a part of the Kingdom of the
Netherlands. The deal is "supervised" by the Netherlands but
does not have an explicit guarantee.
Jamaica has started investor meetings via Citigroup. The
country, rated Caa2/B/B-, saw accounts in New York today and
will then head to Boston (June 19), London (22), Germany (23)
and wind up in Amsterdam on June 24.
Meetings are being described as a non-deal roadshow, but
markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding to
retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)