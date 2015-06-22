版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets advance on Greece optimism

SAO PAULO, June 22 Latin American financial
markets advanced on Monday as cooling tensions over Greek debt
negotiations fed demand for riskier assets.
    Nearly every currency in the region gained against the
dollar, while all major stock indexes rose.
    Greece presented a new offer on Monday for a reform package
to avoid a sovereign default, raising hopes of a potential deal
with international creditors. Concern over a Greek default and
the resulting economic impact on the euro zone has weighed on
demand for riskier securities in recent weeks.
    Brazil's real  rolled back part of the previous
session's losses, while Colombia's peso gained despite
lower prices for oil, the country's main export.
    Meanwhile, yields on Brazilian interest rate futures
<0#DIJ:> dropped across the curve as risk appetite rose. Traders
said many investors are on the sidelines awaiting the release of
the central bank's quarterly inflation report, due on Wednesday
morning.
    Data on Monday showed Brazil's current account deficit
narrowed in May due to a rising trade surplus, boosted by
dwindling demand for imports and a weaker local currency. Still,
the risk to a sovereign credit downgrade remains significant,
according to a client note from Brown Brothers Harriman
analysts.
    In equities markets, Brazil's Bovespa stock index 
advanced for the second session in three, led by a nearly 10
percent gain in shares of meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA
. Brazilian rival JBS SA, the world's
largest meatpacker, agreed on Sunday to pay about $1.5 billion
for Marfrig's Moy Park Ltd unit. 
    The broader MSCI Latin American stock index 
gained about 0.5 percent, though not enough to make up for
Friday's 1.3 percent drop.  
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1746 GMT:

 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          986.97      1.27      1.91
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2574.77       0.5     -6.08
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               53935.44      0.35      7.85
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   45236.83      0.59      4.85
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    3924.63      0.81      1.91
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                   19107.26      0.75      1.26
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal             11547.18       2.9     34.60
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                10248.22      0.71    -11.92
                                                  
 Peru IGRA                 -            -            -
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                12274.66      0.65    218.10
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    3.0809      0.63    -13.74
                                                  
 Mexico peso                    15.335      0.09     -3.85
                                                  
 Chile peso                     631.25      0.16     -3.94
                                                  
 Colombia peso                  2535.1      0.76     -5.80
 Peru sol                        3.176     -0.25     -6.20
                                                  
 Argentina peso                 9.0600     -0.03     -5.63
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                  12.95      0.54      8.11
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Asher Levine and Bruno Federowski; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)

