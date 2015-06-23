EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies slip on global dollar gain

SAO PAULO, June 23 Latin American currencies
mostly erased the previous session's gains on Tuesday as traders
around the world turned their attention back towards the outlook
for higher interest rates in the United States.
Every major currency in the region slipped against the
dollar, though stock markets traded slightly higher, led by
Brazil's Bovespa stock index.
U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday, driving global dollar
gains, after encouraging housing data boosted the outlook for
growth, and higher interest rates, in the world's largest
economy.
Latin American currencies had risen in the previous session
on cooling tensions in Greece's debt negotiations, though a
resolution to avert a default has yet to be reached.
"The market is putting the Greece question aside for a bit
after yesterday's optimism and is back to focusing on the Fed,"
said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with Banco Mizuho in Sao
Paulo.
Expectations for higher U.S. interest rates tend to sap
demand for riskier assets such as Latin American securities.
Brazil's real fell to 3.1 per dollar,
contributing to a 14.2 percent decline in the year to date.
Chile's peso slipped about 0.4 percent, despite
higher prices for copper, the country's main export.
Equities markets inched higher, with Brazil's Bovespa
touching its highest level in nearly a month. Bank shares led
gains, while shares of meat packer JBS SA sank 3
percent.
JBS said on Tuesday that its purchase of local rival Marfrig
Global Foods SA's European Moy Park unit will lead to
$50 million a year in cost savings. JBS shares had risen 1
percent on Monday following announcement of the acquisition over
the weekend.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1548 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 991.46 0.42 3.24
MSCI LatAm 2573.4 -0.14 -5.53
Brazil Bovespa 54153.68 0.54 8.29
Mexico IPC 45364.46 0.31 5.14
Chile IPSA 3950.42 0.81 2.58
Chile IGPA 19213.27 0.69 1.82
Argentina MerVal 11476.359 -0.91 33.77
Colombia IGBC 10310.86 0.95 -11.38
Peru IGRA - - -
Venezuela IBC 12456.96 1.49 222.82
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.0956 -0.51 -14.15
Mexico peso 15.393 -0.36 -4.22
Chile peso 634.3 -0.48 -4.40
Colombia peso 2547.6 -0.51 -6.26
Peru sol 3.1801 -0.25 -6.32
Argentina peso 9.0625 0.00 -5.66
(interbank)
Argentina peso 13.15 -0.76 6.46
(parallel)
