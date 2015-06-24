Pipeline builds in risk-off day for LatAm credit markets

NEW YORK, June 24 (IFR) - LatAm borrowers continued to join
the bond pipeline ahead of the 4th of July holiday in the US as
credit spreads narrowed on Wednesday despite a largely risk-off
tone for the region.
While Peruvian development bank Cofide announced roadshows
for a possible dollar bond, Santander Chile took the somewhat
unusual step of approaching international accounts about
opportunities in the local market.
It is thought the Chilean bank is seeking to promote the
development of a cross-border local currency bond market, much
in the same vein as Mexico, where CFE and Pemex recently issued
that country's first Euroclearable local bonds.
Santander Chile itself was the South American nation's first
corporate to issue Europeso bonds in 2010, a 6.5% 2020 that was
largely retired through a tender early last year when investors
were seeking to offload illiquid local currency debt.
Indeed, bankers continue to question the appeal of such
trades at a time when LatAm currencies have taken a beating
against the US dollar, and believe that such a trade from
Santander Chile is unlikely.
"I don't think international investors would buy Santander's
local bonds," said a banker. "They barely buy the Republic's or
the Central Bank's (local) paper."
The Chilean government has been talking to international
accounts about participating in local auctions and has
encouraged banks to do the same, he added.
Elsewhere in the secondary market, uncertainty over the
outcome of Greek debt talks has put investors in a more cautious
mood on Wednesday.
Against that backdrop, the new 2026s issued by Colombian oil
entity Ecopetrol was trading somewhat flat at around 99.75-99.85
or around 301bp over US Treasuries after being priced yesterday
at 99.328 or 305bp over.
In Brazil, however, bonds issued by Odebrecht have come off
recent lows after plummeting last week following the arrest of
the construction company's CEO in connection with the corruption
scandal swirling around oil entity Petrobras.
The issuer's 2025s were being quoted on Wednesday at 80.50
after falling to around 74.00, while the 2022s, backed by
drillships on charter to Petrobras, were about six points higher
than recent lows at 77.00.
"Odebrecht bonds are not yet cheap enough for the distressed
guys and the investors who hold them don't know what to do,"
said a banker. "It has a good balance sheet but it suffers from
headline risk."
PIPELINE
Peruvian development bank Corporacion Financiera de
Desarrollo SA (COFIDE) has mandated Citigroup, Morgan Stanley
and Standard Chartered to roadshow a possible US dollar
144A/RegS bond sale.
The borrower, rated BBB+/BBB+, will start meeting investors
in Los Angeles on Thursday and head to Boston on June 26, London
on June 27 and wrapping up in New York on June 30.
Banco Santander Chile has mandated Deutsche Bank and
Santander to arrange global fixed-income investor meetings to
discuss opportunities in the domestic Chilean markets.
The bank, rated Aa3/A/A+, will be in London on July 6, in
Boston on July 7, in New York and nearby on July 8 and 9,
finishing up in Los Angeles on July 10.
The bank, rated Aa3/A/A+, will be in London on July 6, in
Boston on July 7, in New York and nearby on July 8 and 9,
finishing up in Los Angeles on July 10.
Grupo Posadas ends roadshow today in New York through
Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan ahead of
a possible USD 144A/Reg S bond sale. The company is rated
B2/B/B+ by Moody's/S&P/Fitch.
The company has announced a consent solicitation and cash
tender for US$310m in outstanding 7.875% 2017s. Holders who
tendered by July 24 will receive US$1,060 per US$1,000 principal
amount. Thereafter but before final expiration of July 10,
holders get US$1,030.
Jamaica also wraps up roadshows today in Amsterdam via
Citigroup. The country, rated Caa2/B/B-.
Meetings are being described as a non-deal roadshow, but markets
have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding to retire a
PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)