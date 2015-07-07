版本:
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real flirts with 3.2 per dollar on Greece worry

SAO PAULO, July 7 Brazil's currency, the real,
posted its biggest intraday loss against the dollar in six weeks
on Tuesday as uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone
sapped global demand for riskier assets.
    Euro zone leaders were to meet for an emergency summit on
Greece's debt crisis, with failure to reach a deal making it
more likely Greece will drop out of the currency bloc. That
would feed additional concerns over potential economic contagion
into other parts of Europe.
    Investors moved out of Latin American securities and into
safe-haven investments such as the U.S. dollar on Tuesday,
driving down the value of currencies including the Chilean,
Mexican and Colombian pesos  . 
    Brazil's real  saw the biggest move in the
region, with the currency further weakened by concerns over
mounting political uncertainty in Latin America's largest
economy.
    The currency slipped as low as 3.198 per dollar before
settling near the 3.190 level in the mid-afternoon.  
    Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff said in a newspaper
interview published Tuesday that she plans to finish her term
despite growing calls for her resignation on accusations that
members of her ruling coalition received bribes from state
contractors in recent years. 
    On Tuesday political risk consultancy Eurasia downgraded its
short-term political trajectory rating on Brazil from "neutral"
to "negative" due to the political fallout surrounding the case.
    In equities markets, Brazil's Bovespa index slid for
the third straight session, weighed down by shares of the most
widely traded firms such as banks and commodities exporters.
Those stocks tend to track global risk appetite because they
often attract a high proportion of foreign investors.
    All other major stock markets in the region declined as
well, with the broader MSCI Latin American stock index
 posting its biggest one-day decline in over a
week.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1742 GMT:
    
 Stock indexes                           daily %     YTD %
                             Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets          928.02     -1.63     -1.35
                                                  
 MSCI LatAm                    2422.69     -1.62     -9.72
                                                  
 Brazil Bovespa               51784.71      -0.7      3.55
                                                  
 Mexico IPC                   44535.76     -0.58      3.22
                                                  
 Chile IPSA                    3771.61     -0.64     -2.06
                                                  
 Chile IGPA                    18427.2     -0.64     -2.35
                                                  
 Argentina MerVal            11603.649     -1.57     35.26
                                                  
 Colombia IGBC                   10044     -1.06    -13.67
                                                  
 Venezuela IBC                13968.91      0.14    262.01
                                                  
                                                          
 Currencies                              daily %     YTD %
                                          change    change
                                Latest            
 Brazil real                    3.1888     -1.52    -16.66
                                                  
 Mexico peso                     15.78     -0.39     -6.57
                                                  
 Chile peso                     649.25     -1.31     -6.60
                                                  
 Colombia peso                 2690.05     -0.71    -11.23
 Peru sol                       3.1811     -0.16     -6.35
                                                  
 Argentina peso                 9.1100     -0.03     -6.15
 (interbank)                                      
                                                  
 Argentina peso                  13.48     -0.37      3.86
 (parallel)                                       
                                                  
 


 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

