LATAM WRAP-Peru defies sour mood on EM commodity names

NEW YORK, Aug 18 (IFR) - Peru raised US$1.25bn in the bond
market on Tuesday, breaking a month-long issuance lull in Latin
America and defying negative sentiment about the region's
commodity exporters.
Many commodity credits struggled on a day that started out
with an overhang from China, where stocks suffered another sharp
sell-off overnight.
Bonds issued by Brazilian oil company Petrobras and iron ore
producer Vale were both about 10bp wider on Tuesday, with the
former' s 2024s being spotted at 570bp-560bp.
In Chile, however, Codelco proved to be the exception. The
copper company's 2044s widened another 5bp to hit 252bp-248p,
although the country's credits on the whole were well bid.
"We are finding increased opportunities in EM, (and) every
day we come in and there are more opportunities," said Ricardo
Adrogue, head of emerging markets debt at Babson Capital
Peru launched a new US$1.25bn 12-year bond at 195bp over US
Treasuries, at the tight end of guidance of 200bp (+/-5bp) and
well inside initial price thoughts of 225bp area.
The final spread level left some accounts cold, as they
sought a higher premium to buffer against the possibility of
slower growth in China and further declines in commodity prices.
But the Andean nation was still seen offering a relatively
decent premium to its existing 2025s, which were trading at a
G-spread of around 158bp-162bp.
The trade also came about 20bp-25bp over the 170bp-175bp
fair value level that one banker was calculating for a new
12-year.
Given the high dollar price on the country's existing bonds,
accounts should have also liked the upside potential on a new
bond issued closer to par.
Peru is also seen having some of the strongest fundamentals
in Latin America, a region whose economies are suffering from
sub-par growth. Pricing was expected later in the day through
global coordinators Citigroup and JP Morgan.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)