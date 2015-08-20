EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets drop on growth fears; Brazil's real hangs on

SAO PAULO, Aug 20 Latin American currencies
weakened on Thursday, tracking a broader decline in emerging
market assets, though the passage of a fiscal austerity bill
helped prop up Brazil's real.
The Colombian and Mexican pesos had the
sharpest losses in the region, mainly due to lower prices for
oil, an important commodity export for both countries.
Commodities prices in general faced downward pressure on
continuing concern over economic growth in China, a major
purchaser of Latin America's raw materials.
In addition, minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's most
recent policy meeting, released Wednesday, suggested some
policymakers remain cautious on the health of the world's
largest economy, sapping appetite for riskier investments.
The Brazilian real managed to stay in positive
territory, however, after the Senate passed a bill late on
Wednesday to roll back payroll tax breaks. The bill is a key
measure in President Dilma Rousseff's efforts to reduce a gaping
budget deficit and ward off a sovereign credit downgrade.
The outlook for Brazil's economy remains dismal, however.
Brazil's unemployment rate rose for a seventh straight month in
July to the highest in over five years, government data showed
on Thursday, underscoring expectations for a deep recession in
2015.
Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures <0#DIJ:> dropped
at the short end of the curve as traders cut bets that the
central bank would hike rates to tame Brazil's stubbornly high
inflation rate, currently at 9.57 percent on an annual basis.
"The deterioration in the labor market is happening very
quickly, much more than anyone expected," said fixed-income
strategist Paulo Celso Nepomuceno at Sao Paulo brokerage
Coinvalores.
Equities markets moved lower across Latin America with
Brazil's Bovespa stock index and Mexico's IPC index
both dropping about 1 percent.
The broader MSCI Latin American stock index
also lost 1 percent, falling to its lowest level since March
2009.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1422 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 828.36 -1.45 -12.11
MSCI LatAm 2082.09 -0.95 -22.94
Brazil Bovespa 46135.4858 -0.97 -7.74
7
Mexico IPC 43079.31 -0.91 -0.15
Chile IPSA 3773.88 -0.11 -2.00
Chile IGPA 18439.58 -0.1 -2.28
Argentina MerVal 10954.22 0 27.69
Colombia IGBC 9413.91 -0.68 -19.09
Venezuela IBC 14908.4 0 286.35
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.4718 0.40 -23.45
Mexico peso 16.7445 -0.67 -11.95
Chile peso 693.98 -0.10 -12.69
Colombia peso 3053.5 -0.99 -21.79
Peru sol 3.2571 -0.06 -8.54
Argentina peso 9.2450 0.05 -7.52
(interbank)
Argentina peso 15.1 -0.33 -7.28
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Bruno Federowski; Editing by
Peter Galloway)