EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets track global decline on China fears

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 Latin American currencies and stocks sank on Friday, tracking a drop in global markets following disappointing manufacturing data from China. The Colombian and Mexican pesos , as well as Brazil's real weakened over 1 percent against the U.S. dollar. Stock markets fell across the region and the MSCI Latin American stock index headed for its biggest one-day loss in nearly three months. The rout came after data showed activity in China's factory sector shrank at its fastest pace in almost 6-1/2 years in August. The data raised additional fears of a sharp economic slowdown in China, Brazil's No. 1 trade partner and a top purchaser of Latin American raw materials. Prices for copper, Chile's main export, fell for the sixth session in seven and hovered near the lowest level since mid-2009. Chile's peso, which tracks copper prices closely, dropped to a fresh 12-year low. In equities markets, Brazil's Bovespa stock index headed for its lowest closing level of the year, driven by widely traded shares of commodities exporters and banks. Brazil's most widely traded shares tend to attract a large portion of foreign investors looking for exposure to Brazilian assets and often swing on global risk appetite. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1601 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 812.63 -2.13 -13.18 MSCI LatAm 2041.89 -2.33 -23.36 Brazil Bovespa 45877.9439 -1.65 -8.26 3 Mexico IPC 42323.12 -1.66 -1.91 Chile IPSA 3736.6 -0.76 -2.97 Chile IGPA 18278.97 -0.67 -3.13 Argentina MerVal 10507.569 -3.27 22.48 Colombia IGBC 9262.65 -1.32 -20.39 Venezuela IBC 15221.79 0 294.48 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.4975 -1.12 -24.02 Mexico peso 16.923 -0.66 -12.88 Chile peso 697.2 -1.28 -13.02 Colombia peso 3110.61 -1.60 -23.23 Peru sol 3.278 -0.58 -9.12 Argentina peso 9.2575 -0.03 -7.64 (interbank) Argentina peso 15.45 -0.65 -9.39 (parallel) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)