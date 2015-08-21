EMERGING MARKETS-Latam markets track global decline on China fears

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 Latin American currencies and
stocks sank on Friday, tracking a drop in global markets
following disappointing manufacturing data from China.
The Colombian and Mexican pesos , as well as
Brazil's real weakened over 1 percent against the
U.S. dollar.
Stock markets fell across the region and the MSCI Latin
American stock index headed for its biggest
one-day loss in nearly three months.
The rout came after data showed activity in China's factory
sector shrank at its fastest pace in almost 6-1/2 years in
August. The data raised additional fears of a sharp economic
slowdown in China, Brazil's No. 1 trade partner and a top
purchaser of Latin American raw materials.
Prices for copper, Chile's main export, fell for the
sixth session in seven and hovered near the lowest level since
mid-2009. Chile's peso, which tracks copper prices
closely, dropped to a fresh 12-year low.
In equities markets, Brazil's Bovespa stock index
headed for its lowest closing level of the year, driven by
widely traded shares of commodities exporters and banks.
Brazil's most widely traded shares tend to attract a large
portion of foreign investors looking for exposure to Brazilian
assets and often swing on global risk appetite.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1601 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI Emerging Markets 812.63 -2.13 -13.18
MSCI LatAm 2041.89 -2.33 -23.36
Brazil Bovespa 45877.9439 -1.65 -8.26
3
Mexico IPC 42323.12 -1.66 -1.91
Chile IPSA 3736.6 -0.76 -2.97
Chile IGPA 18278.97 -0.67 -3.13
Argentina MerVal 10507.569 -3.27 22.48
Colombia IGBC 9262.65 -1.32 -20.39
Venezuela IBC 15221.79 0 294.48
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.4975 -1.12 -24.02
Mexico peso 16.923 -0.66 -12.88
Chile peso 697.2 -1.28 -13.02
Colombia peso 3110.61 -1.60 -23.23
Peru sol 3.278 -0.58 -9.12
Argentina peso 9.2575 -0.03 -7.64
(interbank)
Argentina peso 15.45 -0.65 -9.39
(parallel)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)