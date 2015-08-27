LATAM WRAP-LatAm credits take back losses in rare rally

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (IFR) - Reduced expectations for a Fed
lift-off in September and a sharp bounce in commodities had
LatAm credits enjoying a rare rally on Thursday.
Debt issued by oil-rich Venezuela jumped as crude enjoyed an
unusual 9% rally today. The sovereign's 2022s were up almost
three points at 43.75.
Brazilian debt was also putting in a strong performance
after suffering a rout earlier this week on Chinese growth
concerns.
The 2022s issued by country's state-owned oil company
Petrobras were trading back at 607bp, marking a 70bp tightening
since Monday.
The sovereign's benchmark 2025s were also up about two
points at 93.25-94.00, or at a spread of around 305bp, some 35bp
tighter on the week.
Longer term there is still some uncertainty surrounding
emerging market debt which is expected to keep the new issue
market quiet.
On the one hand, investors seem relieved that Chinese
authorities had stemmed the sell off in their stock markets but
on the other, no one is really certain about the direction these
markets would take.
"Governments are not going to stay quiet in front of this
(selloff) and that is providing some comfort to investors," said
Jorge Piedrahita, CEO of broker Torino Capital.
This week's bout of volatility has flushed out some of the
"weaker hands" in the market, providing some stability in
prices, he added.
Investors have been selling on upticks in preparation for
more redemptions after retail accounts took out some US$2.49bn
from dedicated EM bond funds last week - the largest weekly
outflows recorded by EPFR since January 2014.
Some are expecting an even larger number this week given the
growing raft of negative headlines about emerging markets.
Elsewhere, Argentina bonds were inching higher, with the
Boden 2015s climbing about a 1/4 point to 102.90 ahead of their
maturity in October. "This is already a money market bond with
Argentina risk," said a trader.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)