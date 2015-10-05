LATAM WRAP-Petrobras bonds lead LatAm credits higher

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (IFR) - The short-end of the Petrobras bond
curve, which faced the brunt of a recent sell-off, continued to
strengthen on Monday and gave a solid boost to LatAm credit
markets.
The 2017s and 2019s issued by the Brazilian state-owned oil
company were about 50bp tighter versus Friday, according to a
New York based trader.
Today's rally extended last week's jump in prices following
Petrobras's decision to hike fuel prices and a reshuffling of
President Dilma Rousseff's cabinet - a move that was seen as
easing the way for the passage of vital fiscal measures.
"It didn't make sense where Petrobras was trading," said the
trader. "Real money had until September 31 to get rid of those
bonds so there was some overshooting."
The rapid recovery in the beleaguered oil company's bonds
has raised speculation that it could take an opportunity to
raise funding in the dollars market.
"Two more days of a rally like this and I wouldn't be
surprised if Petrobras announces a deal," the trader said. "If
they announced a 30-year at 10% people would jump."
The better tone has raised hopes that borrowers waiting in
the pipeline may try their luck, though bankers think a few more
days of stability are required.
"Borrowers have to get comfortable that this is not a
one-day thing," said a syndicate banker. "Spreads are also still
wider so issuers will have to wrap their heads around where
things are trading and higher new issue premiums."
Indeed the release of FOMC minutes on Thursday could well
topple the market should they indicate that the Fed is still
thinking of tightening monetary policy this year.
"The market has quickly swung in the direction that the Fed
is on hold for the immediate future, but the only problem is
that the Fed isn't saying that," said Bryan Carter, head of EM
debt at Arcadian Asset Management.
"The market could be wrong. This may be a false sense of
security."
PIPELINE
Mexico's state-owned Bancomext wrapped up roadshows last
week through Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC to arrange
meetings with fixed-income investors ahead of a potential US
dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S bond sale.
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican real-estate investment trust Fibra Uno has completed
meetings with investors through Bank of America, Credit Suisse,
HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau coming in as co-manager. Expected ratings are
Baa3/BBB-.
