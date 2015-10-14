LATAM WRAP-Cautious tone prevails in LatAm credit market

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (IFR) - Latin American borrowers remained
on the sidelines with concerns about Brazil continuing to keep
sentiment subdued and investors averse to taking on more risk.
The 2024s issued by Brazilian oil company Petrobras were
drifting lower to be quoted at 78.00, while the 2025s issued by
the Brazilian sovereign were back below 90.00.
For now, investors are taking a hands-off approach to Brazil
amid heightened talk about possible impeachment proceedings
against President Dilma Rousseff.
A Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday prevented opposition
parties from forcing a vote to open impeachment proceedings, but
house speaker Eduardo Cunha is still analyzing requests to move
forward.
"People are looking at how this matter develops to make up
their minds about whether they are positive or negative on
Brazil," said a trader.
The risk-off tone has extended to the rest of the market as
crude prices slipped again on Wednesday and the yield on the
10-year US Treasury dropped below 2% on global growth concerns.
"It seems like the market is still afraid to show prices,"
said the trader. "People are afraid we will revert to where we
fell two weeks ago."
Despite that backdrop, some credits were creeping higher,
including Arcos Dorados, the regional operator and franchisee
of McDonald's.
Fears of its exposure to dollar liabilities at a time when
local currency revenues were being hit by a drop in the Real
sent the company's 2023s sinking last month.
The bonds have been inching higher after hitting a low of
around 79.75 in early October to trade on Wednesday at
83.75-84.50.
Investors are betting that the borrower will be able to
raise more cash through the shedding of assets, said the trader.
"If they are successful in selling assets, I believe
investors will step in again," he said.
Meanwhile, primary markets remain in the doldrums and are
likely to stay that way until prices find some sort of
equilibrium.
"The pipeline that seemed so robust is withering a bit,"
said a banker. "There is still a lot of uncertainty for
borrowers."
PIPELINE
Mexican white-goods manufacturer Controladora Mabe has
finished investor meetings through Barclays, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and JP Morgan. Ratings are BB+/BB+.
Mexican real-estate investment trust Fibra Uno has completed
meetings with investors through Bank of America, Credit Suisse,
HSBC and Santander.
Terrafina, another Mexican REIT, has finished meeting
accounts as it markets a potential US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead managers,
with Itau coming in as co-manager. Expected ratings are
Baa3/BBB-.
Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (B3/B-/B-)
has completed roadshow with Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and
Citigroup. A financing deal may follow, subject to market
conditions.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)